Fantasy football injury report: Week 15

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 15 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Jeff Wilson, WR Marquise Brown, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Tee Higgins, WR Tyler Boyd, WR Kadarius Toney, RB Josh Jacobs, WR DJ Moore, WR Laviska Shenault

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) will end the season on IR. WR Marquise Brown (illness) was limited or idle all week and is questionable. QB Colt McCoy (neck) practiced Friday and will start.

ATLANTA FALCONS

QB Marcus Mariota‘s (knee) comeback season will end on IR.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Saturday night

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out again. QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full-go in practice, and he’ll start. WR Demarcus Robinson (illness) is good to go as well.

BUFFALO BILLS – Saturday night

QB Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant all week, and he’ll continue playing through the injury.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR DJ Moore (ankle) and WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) are questionable. Both were limited Friday, but Moore was a full-go Thursday.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Chase Claypool (knee) has been ruled out. WR N’Keal Harry (back) is questionable, but he had a full session Friday. So did QB Justin Fields (illness) and RB David Montgomery (illness), who are good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is out. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) and WR Tyler Boyd (finger) are questionable and are game-time decisions. QB Joe Burrow (elbow) fully practiced Friday. Burrow has no injury status.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Saturday night

TE David Njoku (knee) was limited some this week, but he’ll play.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DENVER BRONCOS

QB Russell Wilson (concussion), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are out.

DETROIT LIONS

DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) is questionable.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Monday night

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) and QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, ribs) had full practices Friday. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) has been limited thus far. Check Saturday for an update.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and WR Nico Collins (foot) are out.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Saturday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable after limited work all week. He had his best game of the season last week, which makes it hard to put much stock in that designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. QB Patrick Mahomes (hand), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) and RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder, quadriceps) were all full participants Friday and will play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps, hand) was limited Friday and is questionable. He should go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

S Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful once again after missing last week. WR Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant Friday and has been a beast of late.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Monday night

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) has yet to practice and will get an update Saturday.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) was limited Thursday, and he’s questionable for Saturday. WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant Thursday, and he’s good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Saturday night

DE Danielle Hunter (neck) is questionable.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is out. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), RB Damien Harris (thigh) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) are questionable. They were limited Friday, per usual.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) will end the season on IR. TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Daniel Bellinger (rib) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Richie James (concussion) mustered a full session carries no injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (knee) and QB Mike White (ribs) are out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) is doubtful after limited work all week. RB Najee Harris (hip) is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Played Thursday

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is on IR, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) are out for the remainder of the regular season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Played Thursday

WR Tyler Lockett (finger) suffered a spiral fracture in his index finger, and his season is in jeopardy.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable. He graduated to a limited session Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (concussion) remains out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and WR Robert Woods (illness) are good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DE Chase Young (knee) is questionable and was limited Friday. So was RB Antonio Gibson (foot), but he’s good to go.