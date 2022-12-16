Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 15.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook
NFL Odds: Week 15
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Away odds
|Home Odds
|Total points O/U
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis Colts
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|4:30 PM
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cleveland Browns
|+2.5
|-2.5
|38.5
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|8:15 PM
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|+7
|-7
|43.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|New York Jets
|-1
|+1
|44.0
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-4
|+4
|47.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Carolina Panthers
|+3
|-3
|37.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Chicago Bears
|-8.5
|+8.5
|48.0
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|+4
|-4
|43.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Houston Texans
|-14
|+14
|49.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|4:05 PM
|New England Patriots
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+1.5
|-1.5
|45.0
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|4:05 PM
|Arizona Cardinals
|Denver Broncos
|+2
|-2
|36.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|4:25 PM
|Tennessee Titans
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3
|-3
|46.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|4:25 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-3.5
|+3.5
|45.5
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|8:20 PM
|New York Giants
|Washington Commanders
|+4.5
|-4.5
|40.5
|Monday, Dec. 19
|8:15 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|Green Bay Packers
|+7
|-7
|39.0
OFF = No odds currently listed.
