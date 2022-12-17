Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15 Saturday Slate

Updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early game:

Afternoon game:

Night game: RB Jeff Wilson

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: DE Danielle Hunter (neck) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) are questionable and were limited Friday.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, overcast, WSW 14 mph



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out again. QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full-go in practice, and he’ll start. WR Demarcus Robinson (illness) is good to go as well. QB Anthony Brown was elevated from the practices squad.

Browns

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (knee) was limited some this week, but he’ll play. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) was placed on IR.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 28 degrees, snow, WSW 11 mph



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) was limited Thursday, and he’s questionable for Saturday. WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant Thursday, and he’s good to go.

Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant all week, and he’ll continue playing through the injury.