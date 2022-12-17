Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15 Saturday Slate

Updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.
Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes
KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early game:
Afternoon game:
Night game: RB Jeff Wilson
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Colts
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Vikings
Inactives:
Lineup notes: DE Danielle Hunter (neck) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) are questionable and were limited Friday.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, overcast, WSW 14 mph
Ravens
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out again. QB Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full-go in practice, and he’ll start. WR Demarcus Robinson (illness) is good to go as well. QB Anthony Brown was elevated from the practices squad.
Browns
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (knee) was limited some this week, but he’ll play. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) was placed on IR.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 28 degrees, snow, WSW 11 mph
Dolphins
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) was limited Thursday, and he’s questionable for Saturday. WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant Thursday, and he’s good to go.
Bills
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant all week, and he’ll continue playing through the injury.