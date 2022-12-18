Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE Juwan Johnson, WR Kadarius Toney, WR DJ Moore

Afternoon games: WR Marquise Brown, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Sunday night: WR Tee Higgins, WR Tyler Boyd

Monday night:

Detroit Lions at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, partly cloudy



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) is questionable, and DE Michael Brockers was downgraded to out.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (knee) and QB Mike White (ribs) are out. Breakout DT Quinnen Williams (calf) is questionable.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, clear



Cowboys

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Tyron Smith was activated from injured reserve.

Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable after limited work all week. He had his best game of his young career last week, which makes it hard to put much stock in that designation.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, clear



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) downgraded from doubtful to out, so QB Mitchell Trubisky will start. RB Najee Harris (hip) is good to go.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DJ Moore (ankle) and WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) are questionable. Both were limited Friday, but Moore was a full-go Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 22 degrees, partly cloudy, W 14 mph



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (knee) has been ruled out. WR N’Keal Harry (back) is questionable, but he had a full session Friday. So did QB Justin Fields (illness) and RB David Montgomery (illness), who are good to go.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Marcus Mariota (knee) will end 2022 on IR, and rookie QB Desmond Ridder is slated to make his NFL debut.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) will end the season on IR. TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable. C Erik McCoy was activated from IR.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, mostly cloudy, ENE 10 mph (retractable-roof dome)



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. QB Patrick Mahomes (hand), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) and RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder, quadriceps) were all full participants Friday and will play.

Texans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) was placed on season-ending IR, while WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and WR Nico Collins (foot) have been ruled out.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is out. RB Damien Harris (thigh) was downgraded on Saturday to out. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) are questionable. They were limited Friday, per usual.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps, hand) was limited Friday and is questionable. He should go. WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller were activated from IR.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) will end the season on IR. WR Marquise Brown (illness) was limited or idle all week and is questionable. QB Colt McCoy (neck) practiced Friday and will start. OG Will Hernandez was activated from IR.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Russell Wilson (concussion), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are out. LB Randy Gregory was activated from IR, and RB Devine Ozigbo was elevated from the practice squad.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (concussion) remains out, while RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) was placed on IR. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and WR Robert Woods (illness) are good to go.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: S Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful once again after missing last week. WR Mike Williams (ankle) was a full participant Friday and has been a beast of late.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, clear, N 10 mph



Bengals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is out. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) and WR Tyler Boyd (finger) are questionable and are game-time decisions. QB Joe Burrow (elbow) fully practiced Friday. Burrow has no injury status.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable. He graduated to a limited session Friday. RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle), S Antoine Winfield (ankle), LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, and S Mike Edwards (hamstring) are questionable. DT Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out.

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, clear



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Daniel Bellinger (rib) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Richie James (concussion) mustered a full session carries no injury designation.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Chase Young (knee) is questionable and was limited Friday. So was RB Antonio Gibson (foot), but he’s good to go.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 21 degrees, overcast



Rams

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) has been ruled out once again.

Packers

Lineup notes: LT David Bakhtiari (abdomen, knee) has been ruled out. WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) and QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, ribs) had full practices all week and don’t carry injury tags. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) has been limited all week but is not on the final injury report.