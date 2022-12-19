Tunnel Vision

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Jalen Hurts 318-61 3 Josh Allen 304-77 4 Kirk Cousins 460-0 4 Patrick Mahomes 336-33 3 Trevor Lawrence 318-21 4 Running Backs Rush

Receive TD Jerick McKinnon 10-52

8-70 2 Derrick Henry 21-104

4-59 1 Christian McCaffrey 26-108

6-30 1 Rhamondre Stevenson 19-172

2-(-4) 1 David Montgomery 12-53

3-38 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Zay Jones 6-109 3 K.J. Osborn 10-157 1 Justin Jefferson 12-123 1 A.J. Brown 9-181 0 Russell Gage 8-59 2 Tight Ends Yards TD George Kittle 4-93 2 Juwan Johnson 4-67 2 Dawson Knox 6-98 1 Travis Kelce 10-105 0 C.J. Uzomah 2-41 2 Placekickers XP FG Chase McLaughlin 3 5 Matt Prater 0 3 Nick Folk 1 3 Brett Maher 4 2 Jason Sanders 2 3 Defense Sack – TO TD Colts 7-3 2 Browns 3-2 0 Jaguars 3-2 1 Lions 4-1 1 Cardinals 7-2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

After two weeks of serious injuries, this was rather light.

QB Colt McCoy (ARI) – Concussion

QB Justin Fields (CHI) – Leg

QB Ryan Tannehill (TEN) – Ankle

RB Zonovan Knight (NYJ) – Ankle

RB Caleb Huntley (ATL) – Ankle

WR Eq. St. Brown (CHI) – Concussion

Chasing Ambulances

QB Colt McCoy – Was hit hard and stayed down for several minutes before being led off the field. Trace McSorley finished the game with predictable results, even though the Broncos were also using a replacement quarterback. The Cardinals host the Buccaneers on Christmas Day but that may not be enough time for McCoy to pass the concussion protocols. Sorley only completed 7-of-15 for 95 yards and two interceptions, so the Cards dire quarterback situation may be getting even worse.

QB Justin Fields – Left the game and went to the locker room but returned and played. It is believed that he just had cramps.

QB Ryan Tannehill – Was carted from the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter but returned before the half and played the rest of the game. It will be interesting to see if the ankle is still an issue in practice this week.

RB Zonovan Knight – The rookie left with an ankle injury and was limping on the sideline but returned to the game. He had his worst performance this season with only 13 rushes for 23 yards but Michael Carter (4-15) didn’t see any more work.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

TE George Kittle (SF) – His first two games with Brock Purdy resulted in just a couple of 25-yard games, but on Thursday against the Seahawks, he led the team with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Notable – first game with Deebo Samuel gone.

RB Zack Moss (IND) – When Jonathan Taylor left the game almost immediately, the Colts turned to Zack Moss (24-81) over Deon Jackson (13-55). Neither was used as a receiver much, and there was a split. Taylor was diagnosed with an ankle sprain but it wasn’t initially thought to be serious and he could return this week.

QB Tyler Huntley (BAL) – Relying on Huntley over the injured Lamar Jackson has been a losing proposition with the Ravens dropping their matchup against the Browns by 13-3. Huntley passed for 138 yards and ran for only 15 yards on six rushes. Now the Ravens fell behind the Bengals and play them in Week 18 at Cincy. Huntley has kept Mark Andrews (3-31) on his disappointing track even though he was the leading receiver.

RB Raheem Mostert (MIA) – Jeff Wilson was questionable to play the Bills and then ruled out due to his hip injury. In his place, Mostert took the lead and ran for a season-best 136 yards on 17 carries and caught a 20-yard pass. The Packers visit this week with their No. 25 ranked running back defense.

WR Diontae Johnson (PIT) – He still has not scored a touchdown this year, but with Mitchell Trubisky as the starter these last two weeks, Johnson produced stat lines of 6-82 and 10-98. Both were season highs for the veteran who gets along better with Trubisky than Kenny Pickett.

RB Jerick McKinnon (KC) – He got hot in the playoffs last year and he’s been a mediocre start each week until two games ago. McKinnon produced 134 total yards and two scores at the Broncos, and on Sunday he ran for 52 yards on ten carries and caught a season-best eight passed for 70 yards while totaling two touchdowns. The Chiefs have been in challenging road games these last two weeks and McKinnon is the third-down back. But it’s turned into Isiah Pacheco as the runner for first and second down, while McKinnon is a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes, and he runs the ball as well. His 26-yard touchdown won the overtime game against the Texans.

RB Royce Freeman / Dare Ogunbowale (HOU) – With Dameon Pierce placed on injured reserve, the Texans backfield is down to just the pair of backs on Sunday. Freeman was the primary back with 11 runs for 51 yards while Ogunbowale only gained 14 yards on eight runs. The lone rushing score was taken by Davis Mills. The Texans face their three rivals from the AFC South in the final weeks. Titans this week have a good run defense, but the Colts and Jaguars have below average run defenses.

RB Tyler Allgeier (ATL) – He’s been worth around ten carries per week with almost no work as a receiver. He he comes off his season-best 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the loss to the Saints. It was the first start for Desmond Ridder and a sign that the Falcons will commit even more to the run if the game allows it.

QB Desmond Ridder (ATL) – The rookies debut went against the Saints in New Orleans, and he completed just 13-of-26 for 97 yards while rushing six times for 38 yards. It wasn’t great, but at least he threw 11 targets to Drake London. No other receiver attracted more than three passes.

QB Zach Wilson (NYJ) – Mike White missed this week and he may potentially miss the rest of the season with a fractured rib. Zach Wilson stepped back in as starter and threw for 317 yards and two scores with one interception in the loss to the Lions. He maintained Garrett Wilson (4-98) as the leading receiver and threw both scores to C.J. Uzomah on his only catches in the game. He’ll face the visiting Jaguars this week for another lighter fantasy matchup.

RB Latavius Murray (DEN) – The Broncos have turned to heavier use of Murray who logged a season-best 24 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday. Marlon Mack scored on his five rushes for 37 yards and he scored last week as well. Road games against the Chiefs and Rams are up next, and should prove more challenging.

WR Jahan Dotson (WAS) – He already scored five times this year, though with never more than 60 yards in any game. Against the Giants, he gained a season-high 105 yards on four catches and scored once. Terry McLaurin remains the primary receiver, but Dotson is carving out a bigger role for this and next season.

Huddle player of the week

Zay Jones – The former second-round pick in 2017 is on his third NFL team but the Jaguars seem to be a fit. Jones stepped up his involvement in the last month including 11 catches for 145 yards in Week 12 versus the Ravens. At home again in Week 15, he went against the Cowboys’ defense and logged six catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns for a career mark.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Trevor Lawrence 339 4 QB Justin Herbert 315 0 RB Jerick McKinnon 122 2 RB Miles Sanders 29 0 RB Tyler Allgeier 136 1 RB Jonathan Taylor 13 0 WR Russell Gage 59 2 WR Brandon Aiyuk 19 0 WR Noah Brown 49 2 WR Davante Adams 28 0 WR K.J. Osborn 157 1 WR Stefon Diggs 57 0 TE Juwan Johnson 67 2 TE Dalton Schultz 15 0 PK Chase McLaughlin 3 XP 5 FG PK Justin Tucker 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 173 Huddle Fantasy Points = 30

Now get back to work…

Oh – and have a merry Christmas and a happy holiday.