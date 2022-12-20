The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 187

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news and an extra Christmas gift in the form of a double slate of DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15
Week 15 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
Fantasy football player inactives 3d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15 Saturday Slate
Week 15 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives for the Saturday Slate.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 15 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 15
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 15.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 15
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 15 DFS fantasy football.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 15
A perfect confluence of events should make a TE1 out of this rookie.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
Daily Fantasy Domination: Week 15 Saturday Slate
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14 Saturday Slate DFS fantasy football
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 5d ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 15
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.