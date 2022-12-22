Betting the NFL Line: Week 16

It’s been hard to avoid the discussion about a second massive weather system in two weeks that could impact a ton of games this week. As many as eight games could be played at or below freezing with wind and rain/snow potential for many of them.

As a result, nine of this Week’s 16 games have an Over/Under of 40 points or less. The oddsmakers are convinced we’re not going to see a lot of points and if wind is involved, they may well be right.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 16

The Jets will have a big advantage in playing at home, but the Jaguars are on a roll after posting wins against the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. This battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2021 draft should go to Trevor Lawrence. Take the Jaguars on the moneyline (+105).

The Lions are steamrolling having won six of their last seven games. The Panthers have inconsistent, which helps explain why the Lions are small road favorites (2.5 points at -118 Lions, -102 Panthers). Dan Campbell has this team playing well and the Panthers offense can’t fully exploit Detroit’s defensive weaknesses. Take the Lions and lay 2.5 points (-118).

Minnesota is 11-3 but has had a horseshoe in its pocket that covers the Vikings’ mistakes. The only thing consistent about this team is it scores a lot of points and give up a lot as well. The Over/Under is high (48 points at -113 Over, 107 Under), but I’m willing to take my chances based on past performance that no lead is safe for either team. Take the Over (-113).

The Bears kept things close with the Eagles last week, but their defense isn’t up for the challenge coming from Buffalo. The Over/Under on this game is low (40 points at -112 Over, -108 Under), but neither team is intimidated or limited by inclement weather, and the Bills should be able to take care of 30 of these points by themselves. Take the Over (-112).

I’m leery of double-digit spreads, because I tend to take the team predicted to roll, but with this one I can’t help myself. The Chiefs are double-digit favorites (10 points at -111 Seahawks, -109 Chiefs). The No. 1 seed in the AFC is on the line, and nobody wants to get a scare like the Texans put in the Chiefs last week. They’ll be playing to knock out Seattle early. Take the Chiefs and lay 10 points (-109).

Lamar Jackson is not expected back, and the Ravens still have been established as a big favorite (7 points at -109 Falcons, -111 Ravens). I’m unconvinced the Falcons can generate enough offense to keep pace and, if they fall behind, a bad situation gets worse. Take the Ravens and lay 7 points (-111).

This game a microscopic O/U (32.5 points), but dome teams heading into the kind of brutal weather anticipated for Cleveland on Saturday rarely succeed. The Browns are a modest favorite (3 points at -116 Saints, -104 Browns), and the number is begging people to bet on Cleveland’s running game and run defense. Count me in. Take the Browns and lay 3 points (-104).

The Bengals have won six straight and 10 of their last 12, and they’re up against a nondescript Patriots team that will struggle to control time of possession. The Pats are getting respect on the line as the Bengals are small road favorites (3 points at -118 Bengals, -102 Patriots). Cincinnati is capable of blowing out the Patriots. New England isn’t capable of doing the same. Take the Bengals and lay 3 points (-118).

The Titans are expected to be without Ryan Tannehill, so they are minimal favorites (3 points at -105 Texans, -115 Titans). Tennessee needs to win every game to assure they repeat as division champions, which means Derrick Henry will be saddled up and ridden as far as he can take them, which should be enough against Houston. Take the Titans and lay 3 points (-115).

Despite being on their third QB of the season, the 49ers have won seven straight games and are deservedly big favorites (7 points at -115 Commanders, -105 49ers). Washington has been a feel-good story this season, but the 49ers have a deep playoff run in front of them, and the Commanders won’t slow that down. Take the 49ers and lay 7 points (-105).

With Jalen Hurts expected out, the line has jumped in favor of the Cowboys. The number I’m looking at the Over/Under (47 points at -112 Over, -108 Under). Gardner Minshew is among the better backup QBs in the league and shouldn’t prevent the Eagles from putting up points. Take the Over (-112).

The Steelers are looking to prevent their first losing season under Mike Tomlin. They’re modest home favorites (2.5 points at -110 for both teams). The Pittsburgh fans are going to make life miserable, especially after the 50th anniversary honoring of Franco Harris takes place, and the Steelers will respond. Take the Steelers and lay 2.5 points (-110).

With all of the low Over/Under numbers this week, this is tied for the highest (49 points at -110 for both). It’s high for a reason. The Packers defense doesn’t have an answer for the explosive Dolphins receivers, and if you force Aaron Rodgers to pass 40 times, he will produce points. Take the Over (-110).

This is one of the lowest O/U numbers (36.5 points at -109 Over, -111 Under) of the week, but both defenses are stout and both offenses are not. When it number gets this low, it dares you to take the Over, but I’m not biting … or watching this train wreck. Take the Under (-111).

The Buccaneers have been a joke much of this season for the talent they have but are still massive road favorites (7.5 points at -110 for both teams). It looks like Arizona will down to its third quarterback (Trace McSorley). Seeing as their top two QBs struggled to put up points, it’s hard to imagine McSorley will be different. Take the Buccaneers and lay 7.5 points (-110).

The Chargers are road favorites (4.5 points at -111 Chargers, -109 Colts). That isn’t enough. In their last two games, Indianapolis allowed Dallas to score 33 points in the fourth quarter and blew the biggest lead in NFL history against the Vikings. The Chargers are willing to pass every down, and the Colts are bad enough that it will succeed. Take the Chargers and lay 4.5 points (-111).

Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now

Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.