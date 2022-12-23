Fantasy football injury report: Week 16

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 16 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, WR Treylon Burks, WR Diontae Johnson, RB Kenneth Walker III, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Jeff Wilson, WR Marquise Brown

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) will end the season on IR. QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is also out. WR Marquise Brown (groin) is questionable after he was limited all week. WR Greg Dortch (knee) was a full-go Friday and will play.

ATLANTA FALCONS – Saturday game

QB Marcus Mariota (knee) and RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) are out for the season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Saturday game

WR Devin Duvernay (foot) is out for the season. QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss his third straight game. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is questionable after limited work most of the week.

BUFFALO BILLS – Saturday game

QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through an elbow injury.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – Saturday game

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS – Saturday game

WR Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful after he didn’t fully practice all week. WR N’Keal Harry (back) practiced all week and will play.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Saturday game

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) practiced all week and will play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Saturday game

RB Nick Chubb (foot), TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Myles Garrett (illness) all missed some time this week, but they will play.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Saturday game

WR Noah Brown (foot) was limited Thursday but carries no injury designation. CB Trevon Diggs and LB Micah Parsons both are questionable as they deal with illnesses.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is out. RB Latavius Murray (foot) and WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are questionable. They were both limited Friday. QB Russell Wilson (concussion) cleared the protocol and will start.

DETROIT LIONS – Saturday game

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, ribs) continues to play through multiple injuries. LT David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) is doubtful to play.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Saturday game

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) will end his rookie season on IR. WR Nico Collins (foot) joined him on the list Friday. WR Brandin Cooks (calf) is questionable. He had full sessions Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to play.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Monday night

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will end the season on IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Played Thursday

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) continues to play through questionable statuses due to a toe injury.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Saturday game

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are good to go.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Saturday game

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Monday night

S Derwin James (quadriceps) gave positive news Friday with his first full practice in a few weeks. He’s expected to play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR and will likely end the season there. DT Aaron Donald (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (calf) and QB John Wolford (neck) are also out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Jeff Wilson (hip) and RB Myles Gaskin (illness) are questionable. Wilson was limited Friday, and Gaskin was idle. LT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee) and LB Bradley Chubb (knee) are questionable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Saturday game

LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable, and C Garrett Bradbury (back) was ruled out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Saturday game

WR DeVante Parker (concussion) remains out. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and RB Damien Harris (thigh) are all questionable and were limited all week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Saturday game

RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out for the season. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and RB Dwayne Washington (illness) also are out.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Saturday game

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK JETS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Saturday game

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out, so QB Gardner Minshew will start.



PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Saturday game

WR Diontae Johnson (toe) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. TE Pat Freiermuth (foot), RB Najee Harris (hip) and QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Saturday game

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is on IR. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) could be out for the remainder of the regular season. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) continues to grind through a knee ailment.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Saturday game

WR Tyler Lockett (finger) remains out. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are all questionable. Dallas and Fant were limited Thursday, and Walker sat out all week. Goodwin went full, limited, idle, respectively, over the three practice days.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. LT

TENNESSEE TITANS – Saturday game

RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) is out for the season. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out. WR Treylon Burks (concussion) practiced Thursday and is questionable. He looks poised to return, though.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Saturday game

RBs Brian Robinson Jr. (quadriceps) and Antonio Gibson (foot) are both good to go.