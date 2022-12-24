Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.
Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes
KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, WR Treylon Burks, RB Kenneth Walker III, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin
Afternoon games:
Sunday night: WR Diontae Johnson
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 23 degrees, clear, WSW 11 mph
Lions
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Panthers
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Giants
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Vikings
Lineup notes: LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable, and C Garrett Bradbury (back) was ruled out.
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 8 degrees, mostly cloudy, W 22 mph
Bills
Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through an elbow injury. WR Cole Beasley was elevated to the active roster.
Bears
Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful after he didn’t fully practice all week. WR N’Keal Harry (back) practiced all week and will play. RB Khalil Herbert (hip) was activated off IR.
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 15 degrees, partly cloudy, W 14 mph
Falcons
Lineup notes: QB Marcus Mariota (knee) and RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) are out for the season.
Ravens
Lineup notes: WR Devin Duvernay (foot) is out for the season. QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss his third straight game. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is questionable after limited work most of the week.
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 10 degrees, clear, WNW 12 mph
SEahawks
Lineup notes: WR Tyler Lockett (finger) remains out. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are all questionable. Dallas and Fant were limited Thursday, and Walker sat out all week. Goodwin went full, limited, idle, respectively, over the three practice days. RBs Wayne Gallman
and Godwin Igwebuike were elevated to the 53-man roster.
Chiefs
Lineup notes: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are good to go.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 16 degrees, partly cloudy, W 11 mph
Texans
Lineup notes: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) will end his rookie season on IR. WR Nico Collins (foot) joined him on the list Friday. WR Brandin Cooks (calf) is questionable. He had full sessions Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to play.
Titans
Lineup notes: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) is out for the season. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out. WR Treylon Burks (concussion) practiced Thursday and is questionable. He looks poised to return, though. LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) activated from injured reserve.
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 10 degrees, overcast, SW 26 mph
Saints
Lineup notes: OG Cesar Ruiz (foot), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out for the season. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and RB Dwayne Washington (illness) also are out.
Browns
Lineup notes: RB Nick Chubb (foot), TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Myles Garrett (illness) all missed some time this week, but they will play. C Ethan Pocic (knee) activated off injured reserve.
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 18 degrees, clear, SW 13 mph
Bengals
Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) practiced all week and will play.
Patriots
Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (concussion) remains out. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and RB Damien Harris (thigh) are all questionable and were limited all week.
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, partly cloudy
Commanders
Lineup notes: RBs Brian Robinson Jr. (quadriceps) and Antonio Gibson (foot) are both good to go.
49ers
Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) could be out for the remainder of the regular season. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) continues to grind through a knee ailment. DT Javon Kinlaw will make his return after missing a dozen games.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)
Eagles
Lineup notes: QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out, so QB Gardner Minshew will start.
Cowboys
Lineup notes: WR Noah Brown (foot) was limited Thursday but carries no injury designation. CB Trevon Diggs and LB Micah Parsons both are questionable as they deal with illnesses.
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 16 degrees, overcast, WSW 15 mph
Raiders
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Steelers
Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (toe) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. TE Pat Freiermuth (foot), RB Najee Harris (hip) and QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) are good to go.