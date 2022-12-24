Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, WR Treylon Burks, RB Kenneth Walker III, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin

Afternoon games:

Sunday night: WR Diontae Johnson

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 23 degrees, clear, WSW 11 mph



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable, and C Garrett Bradbury (back) was ruled out.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 8 degrees, mostly cloudy, W 22 mph



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through an elbow injury. WR Cole Beasley was elevated to the active roster.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful after he didn’t fully practice all week. WR N’Keal Harry (back) practiced all week and will play. RB Khalil Herbert (hip) was activated off IR.

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 15 degrees, partly cloudy, W 14 mph



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Marcus Mariota (knee) and RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) are out for the season.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Devin Duvernay (foot) is out for the season. QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss his third straight game. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is questionable after limited work most of the week.

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 10 degrees, clear, WNW 12 mph



SEahawks



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyler Lockett (finger) remains out. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are all questionable. Dallas and Fant were limited Thursday, and Walker sat out all week. Goodwin went full, limited, idle, respectively, over the three practice days. RBs Wayne Gallman

and Godwin Igwebuike were elevated to the 53-man roster.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are good to go.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 16 degrees, partly cloudy, W 11 mph



Texans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) will end his rookie season on IR. WR Nico Collins (foot) joined him on the list Friday. WR Brandin Cooks (calf) is questionable. He had full sessions Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to play.

Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) is out for the season. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out. WR Treylon Burks (concussion) practiced Thursday and is questionable. He looks poised to return, though. LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) activated from injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 10 degrees, overcast, SW 26 mph



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OG Cesar Ruiz (foot), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out for the season. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and RB Dwayne Washington (illness) also are out.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Nick Chubb (foot), TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Myles Garrett (illness) all missed some time this week, but they will play. C Ethan Pocic (knee) activated off injured reserve.

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 18 degrees, clear, SW 13 mph



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) practiced all week and will play.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (concussion) remains out. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and RB Damien Harris (thigh) are all questionable and were limited all week.

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, partly cloudy



Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RBs Brian Robinson Jr. (quadriceps) and Antonio Gibson (foot) are both good to go.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) could be out for the remainder of the regular season. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) continues to grind through a knee ailment. DT Javon Kinlaw will make his return after missing a dozen games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out, so QB Gardner Minshew will start.

Cowboys



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Noah Brown (foot) was limited Thursday but carries no injury designation. CB Trevon Diggs and LB Micah Parsons both are questionable as they deal with illnesses.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 16 degrees, overcast, WSW 15 mph



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (toe) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. TE Pat Freiermuth (foot), RB Najee Harris (hip) and QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) are good to go.