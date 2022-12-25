Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Christmas Day

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early game: RB Jeff Wilson

Afternoon game: RB Latavius Murray, WR Courtland Sutton

Sunday night: WR Marquise Brown

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, overcast



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, ribs) continues to play through multiple injuries. LT David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) is doubtful to play.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jeff Wilson (hip) and RB Myles Gaskin (illness) are questionable. Wilson was limited Friday, and Gaskin was idle. LT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee) and LB Bradley Chubb (knee) are questionable.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is out. RB Latavius Murray (foot) and WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are questionable. They were both limited Friday. QB Russell Wilson (concussion) cleared the protocol and will start.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR and will likely end the season there. DT Aaron Donald (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (calf) and QB John Wolford (neck) are also out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. DT Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out, while S Mike Edwards (hamstring), S Keanu Neal (toe) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) are questionable. LT Donovan Smith (foot) will not play. RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and swing OT Josh Wells (back) are questionable.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) will end the season on IR. QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is also out. WR Marquise Brown (groin) is questionable after he was limited all week. WR Greg Dortch (knee) was a full-go Friday and will play.