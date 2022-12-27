The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 188

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, potential championship landmines to avoid, and DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16 Christmas Day
Week 16 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives for the Christmas Slate.
Fantasy football player inactives 3d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
Week 16 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives for the Saturday Slate.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 16
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 16.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 16
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 16 sports betting and DFS action.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 16
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 16 DFS fantasy football.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Daily Fantasy Domination: Week 16 Christmas Day Slate
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 16 Saturday Slate DFS fantasy football
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Six points with David Dorey (2023 RB free agent edition)
Looking at the 2023 free agent running backs
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 16
Will this inconsistent Giant come up big in the Twin Cities?
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 5d ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 16
Help pay for some of your holiday spending by making bank on these bets.