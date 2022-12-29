Betting the NFL Line: Week 17

With two weeks to go in the 2022 regular season, there is shockingly only one game – Arizona at Atlanta – that doesn’t have some kind of playoff implications. Every other game has some postseason significance – some more than others – making the penultimate week of the regular season one of the most exciting to follow.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 17

The Cowboys are massive 12-point favorites, and the Titans are without eight key starters, including their starting quarterback, running back, and best defensive player. The bet I’m looking at is the Over/Under (40 points at -110 Over, -110 Under). Dallas has hit the Over on this point in eight straight games, and I think the Titans will score enough points to do their part. Take the Over (-110).

Depending on the outcome of the Cowboys-Titans game, the Jaguars could clinch the AFC South with a win. They’ve been installed as reasonable road favorites (4.5 points at -109 Jaguars, -111 Texans). Although Houston has been playing better, their division rivals know them better than most and how to exploit their weaknesses. Take the Jaguars are lay 4.5 points (-109).

Both teams are on quarterbacks they didn’t expect to play, yet they have a respectable Over/Under (42.5 points at -108 Over, -112 Under). I don’t have faith in either offense generating touchdowns and it might take a defensive or special teams TD to top this number. Take the Under (-112).

The Colts have become a running joke and now they take their show on the road where the Giants are solid favorites (5.5 points at -110 for both teams). The Colts appear to be playing out the string, and the Giants can lock down a playoff spot. I always go with the more motivated team at home in these scenarios. Take the Giants and lay 5.5 points (-110).

The Saints have played six games against teams that are currently in the playoffs. They’ve lost all six and are facing the best team in their conference. The Eagles are solid favorites (6 points at -109 Saints, -111 Eagles). The Eagles need one more win to rest their starters for the next two weeks. I like those odds. Take the Eagles and lay 6 points (-111).

The Buccaneers have been incredibly disappointing this season, but they’re still just one win away (at home) from heading back to the playoffs. They’re small home favorites (3 points at -104 Panthers, -116 Buccaneers). Neither team has a win against a team with a winning record. As much as they’ve put bettors through, I still can’t turn my back on Tom Brady. Take the Buccaneers and lay 3 points (-116).

The Broncos are broken and players are more concerned about who their next boss will be for next season. They’re making business decisions. The Chiefs are looking to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC and need to win out. They’re huge favorites (12.5 points at -110 for both teams). With so much at stake, if the Chiefs get a lead, they will keep the pressure on – and Denver doesn’t have the answer offensively. Take the Chiefs and lay 12.5 points (-110).

It’s rare when a point spread on a Bears-Lions game has been this high for one team (6 points at -110 Bears, -110 Lions). Detroit is a different team at home. They’re 3-1 in the last four home games and have lost to both the Eagles and Bills by just three points. Chicago can’t hold a candle to them. Take the Lions and lay 6 points (-110).

I don’t like this game at all because the Dolphins are in a brutal road location again, and the Patriots are frighteningly inconsistent. As such, the only bet I’ll touch is the Over/Under (41.5 points at -107 Over, -113 Under). I don’t think Miami’s offense will thrive, and I have no faith in New England’s offense. Take the Under (-113).

The Browns are one of the more disappointing teams in the league, but are minimal road underdogs (2 points at -108 Browns, -112 Commanders). Washington is currently in the playoffs and needs this game to likely make it a reality. Take the Commanders and lay 2 points (-112).

The Jets have lost four straight that have strengthened the winner’s playoff positioning each time. Seattle is at the top of the glut of 7-8 teams in the NFC and are home dogs in front of the “12th Man.” They have issues on defense, but I’m not letting that stop me. Take the Seahawks on the moneyline (+105).

The NFL’s hottest team faces a team that just gave up on its franchise quarterback. The 49ers would have been huge favorites anyway, but it’s bigger now (10 points at -111 49ers, -109 Raiders). Derek Carr will be the No. 3 QB and likely in street clothes. He was the only chance they remotely had to derail the Niner Train. Take the 49ers and lay 10 points (-111).

The belief here is that the Packer magic is back, and the ghosts of Lambeau Field will rise up and carry the Packers to the playoffs. It makes for good copy and allows the TV talking-head cliche professionals to dabble in their art. What Minnesota has accomplished this season is improbable to say the least. The only complete win the Vikings have had all season came in Week 1 in a beatdown of the Packers. Take the Vikings on the moneyline (+150).

One L.A. team is ready to go to the playoffs. The other L.A. team can look at those Super Bowl rings and remember what used to be. The Chargers are strong favorites (6.5 points at -111 Rams, -109 Chargers). Both teams are at home, so there’s no advantage other than two teams headed in different directions. Take the Chargers and lay 6.5 points (-109).

This is typically a bloodbath when both are at full strength. Neither one is this time around. The Ravens are small favorites (2.5 points at -109 Steelers, -111 Ravens). These games always seems to be close and come down to the final few minutes. I’ll take my chances with Justin Tucker kicking the winning field goal at home. Take the Ravens and lay 2.5 points (-111).

Monday night games usually look good on paper when the schedule comes out and can be awful in real time. The Bills have won six straight games. The Bengals have won seven straight. Both teams will come out slinging and probably not stop. The Over/Under is high (49.5 points at -111 Over, -109 Under). This may top this number late in the third quarter. Take the Over (-111).

Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now

Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.