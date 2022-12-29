Six points with David Dorey

And then there are the wounded warriors left by the side of the road many fantasy weeks in the past. Once shiny new draft picks offer hope and then, too soon, those hamstrings tear, shoulders pop, and knees do things that no knee should ever do. Maybe just running untouched at the time. They land on injured reserve and are quickly forgotten because you ain’t collecting football cards, you need a team of contributors.

So here we are on the brink of fantasy championships for one person in every league. But next year should already be in your head. The changes from one year to the year are extensive and dramatic, even if we draft like the previous season is going to repeat.

Like every year, there were plenty of fantasy starters left behind during the season. And you cannot assume they repeat the past year (at least hope they don’t). Here are my top six injured players and what to think about them entering next season. I do not include Dameon Pierce or Cooper Kupp who will continue to be taken highly in drafts.