Fantasy football injury report: Week 17

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 17 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Chase Claypool, WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Tyler Higbee, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Christian Watson, WR Chris Olave, WR Tyler Lockett

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) will end the season on IR. QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is out again as well. QB David Blough will start. RB James Conner (illness) and WR A.J. Green (illness) practiced Friday and are good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Devin Duvernay (foot) is out for the season. QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out as well.

BUFFALO BILLS – Monday night

QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through an elbow injury. WR Stefon Diggs (illness) popped up on the report but will play.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Chase Claypool (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Monday night

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) has practiced thus far and should be good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (shoulder) practiced all week and will be available.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday

RB Tony Pollard (thigh) sat out Thursday night, but it’s not expected to be a long-term issue. QB Dak Prescott (knee) suffered a minor hyperextension but should be fine.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) went on IR and is done. WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were limited Friday and draw questionable tags. WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Christian Watson (hip) is questionable after limited work Friday. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through his maladies.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) and WR Nico Collins (foot) are out for the season. RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) was limited Friday and is questionable.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable after being limited all week. But this has been going on for a while, and he has played lights out through it.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

S Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out. RB Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited early in the week but managed a full session Friday and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR. DT Aaron Donald (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (calf) and QB John Wolford (neck) are all out again. TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) was limited all week and has drawn the questionable tag.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out with another concussion, and his season could be over with the short period of time between the injuries. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) are both out. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) are questionable after they were limited this week. RB Damien Harris (thigh) is good to go.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out for the season. RB Dwayne Washington (illness) is out. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable after limited work this week. RB Alvin Kamara (personal, quadriceps) practiced Friday and carries no injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Mike White (ribs) is ready to go after a full session Friday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful, but there’s probably an even smaller chance he plays than the 25 percent his designation represents. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and RB Miles Sanders (knee) will play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) had full practices this week and will go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is on IR. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) are out again. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) and QB Brock Purdy (oblique) practiced Friday and will go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Will Dissly (knee) went on IR and is out for the year. WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) is doubtful. WR Tyler Lockett (hand) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) are questionable and expected to play. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee) and WR DK Metcalf (knee) had full sessions Friday and will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable, as usual, after he was limited all week.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Played Thursday

RB Derrick Henry (hip) sat out Thursday, but it was more to rest up for the divisional championship matchup next week. RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are out for the season.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Antonio Gibson (knee, foot) has been ruled out. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (quadriceps) practiced all week and is good to go.