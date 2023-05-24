Welcome to TheHuddle.com’s 2023 fantasy football draft guide, loaded with the fantasy football player cheat sheets and rankings, projected statistics, analysis and fantasy football sleeper information you need to dominate your fantasy football league this season.
As we enter the 27th year of creating champions, our fantasy football cheat sheets and projections, along with a variety of other staple pieces will be updated until the start of the regular season to give you the most comprehensive and timely information you need to win your fantasy football league.
2023 Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Customized fantasy football cheat sheets
Note: All of the official rankings and projections will be available June 15. In the meantime, we welcome you to check out our preliminary PPR rankings.
|Ranked Using Your myHUDDLE Default Scoring
|Ranked Using Standard Scoring
|Ranked Using Points Per Reception (PPR) Scoring
|Ranked Using TD-Only Scoring
Fantasy football player rankings & projected stats
|Quarterbacks
|Defensive linemen
|Running backs
|Linebackers
|Wide receivers
|Defensive backs
|Tight ends
|Mixed IDP rankings
|Kickers
|Team defenses
Fantasy football cheat sheets: Top 200, auction and dynasty preseason rankings
|Top 200 Overall
|Auction 12-team
|Top 200 PPR
|Auction 10-team
|Top 200 QB-heavy
|Dynasty | IDP dynasty
Fantasy football team previews
AFC: East | North | South | West
NFC: East | North | South | West
Fantasy football sleepers, undervalued and busts
- Fantasy football sleepers and fliers — Coming 6/15!
- Fantasy football value picks — Coming 6/15!
- Fantasy football busts and overvalued players — Coming 6/15!
- Fantasy football breakout candidates — Coming 6/15!
- Fantasy football players on the rebound — Coming soon!
Fantasy football player spotlights
Offensive line rankings
- Grading fantasy football offensive lines — Coming soon!
Fantasy football draft prep series
- Breaking biases
- Top 12 mistakes to avoid
- Tips to consistently draft a fantasy champion
- Fantasy football players entering a contract year
- Auction draft tips for building a winner
- First 3 Picks: 10-team league
- First 3 Picks: 12-team league
Fantasy football strength of schedule series
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers
Fantasy football schedule swings series
Quarterback swings | Running Back swings | Receiving swings
Fantasy football consistency series
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Top-10 repeatability series
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Better than average fantasy football player series
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Expert fantasy football league draft results
10-team, PPR | 12-team, PPR | 12-team, Auction | 12-team, Superflex | 14-team, PPR | 12-team IDP
- May mock draft recap (5/18)