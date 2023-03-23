USA Today Sports

2023 NFL Draft Central

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2023 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.

NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports

Note: Player analysis linked to each name.

Pos Player School
QB Bryce Young Alabama
QB Anthony Richardson Florida
QB Will Levis Kentucky
RB Bijan Robinson Texas
RB Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama
RB Zach Charbonnet UCLA
RB Devon Achane Texas A&M
RB Zach Evans Mississippi
RB Roschon Johnson Texas
RB Kendre Miller TCU
RB Sean Tucker Syracuse
RB DeWayne McBride UAB
RB Tank Bigsby Auburn
RB Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh
RB Eric Gray Oklahoma
RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State
RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State
WR Jordan Addison USC
WR Quentin Johnston TCU
WR Zay Flowers Boston College
WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee
WR Josh Downs North Carolina
WR Kayshon Boutte LSU
WR Rashee Rice Southern Methodist
WR Marvin Mims Oklahoma
WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell Houston
WR Parker Washington Penn State
WR Jayden Reed Michigan State
TE Michael Mayer Notre Dame
TE Darnell Washington Georgia
TE Sam LaPorta Iowa
TE Luke Musgrave Oregon State
TE Dalton Kincaid Utah

Positional player rankings

Post-draft recaps & fantasy football rankings

  • Day 1
  • Day 2
  • Day 3
  • David Dorey’s 12 favorite rookie fantasy rookies
  • Dynasty/keeper rookie fantasy rankings

2023 NFL Mock Drafts

2023 NFL Draft Order

Pick NFL team Notes
Round 1
1 Carolina Panthers from CHI
2 Houston Texans
3 Arizona Cardinals
4 Indianapolis Colts
5 Seattle Seahawks from DEN
6 Detroit Lions from LAR
7 Las Vegas Raiders
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 Chicago Bears from CAR
10 Philadelphia Eagles from NO
11 Tennessee Titans
12 Houston Texans from CLE
13 New York Jets
14 New England Patriots
15 Green Bay Packers
16 Washington Commanders
17 Pittsburgh Steelers
18 Detroit Lions
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 Seattle Seahawks
Pick forfeited by   Miami for violating tampering rules
21 Los Angeles Chargers
22 Baltimore Ravens
23 Minnesota Vikings
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
25 New York Giants
26 Dallas Cowboys
27 Buffalo Bills
28 Cincinnati Bengals
29 New Orleans Saints from SF via MIA and DEN
30 Philadelphia Eagles
31 Kansas City Chiefs
32 Pittsburgh Steelers from CHI
Round 2
33 Houston Texans
34 Arizona Cardinals
35 Indianapolis Colts
36 Los Angeles Rams
37 Seattle Seahawks from DEN
38 Las Vegas Raiders
39 Carolina Panthers
40 New Orleans Saints
41 Tennessee Titans
42 New York Jets from CLE
43 New York Jets
44 Atlanta Falcons
45 Green Bay Packers
46 New England Patriots
47 Washington Commanders
48 Detroit Lions
49 Pittsburgh Steelers
50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 Miami Dolphins
52 Seattle Seahawks
53 Chicago Bears from BAL
54 Los Angeles Chargers
55 Detroit Lions from MIN
56 Jacksonville Jaguars
57 New York Giants
58 Dallas Cowboys
59 Buffalo Bills
60 Cincinnati Bengals
61 Chicago Bears from SF via CAR
62 Philadelphia Eagles
63 Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64 Chicago Bears
65 Houston Texans
66 Arizona Cardinals
67 Denver Broncos from IND
68 Denver Broncos
69 Los Angeles Rams
70 Las Vegas Raiders
71 New Orleans Saints
72 Tennessee Titans
73 Houston Texans from CLE
74 Cleveland Browns from NYJ
75 Atlanta Falcons
76 New England Patriots from CAR
77 Los Angeles Rams from NE via MIA
78 Green Bay Packers
79 Indianapolis Colts from WAS
80 Pittsburgh Steelers
81 Detroit Lions
82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 Seattle Seahawks
84 Miami Dolphins
85 Los Angeles Chargers
86 Baltimore Ravens
87 Minnesota Vikings
88 Jacksonville Jaguars
89 New York Giants
90 Dallas Cowboys
91 Buffalo Bills
92 Cincinnati Bengals
93 Carolina Panthers from SF
94 Philadelphia Eagles
95 Kansas City Chiefs
96 Arizona Cardinals
97 Washington Commanders
98 Cleveland Browns Compensatory pick
99 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
100 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick from KC via NYG
101 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
102 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
103 Chicago Bears
Round 4
104 Houston Texans
105 Arizona Cardinals
106 Indianapolis Colts
107 New England Patriots from LAR
108 Denver Broncos
109 Las Vegas Raiders
110 Atlanta Falcons from TEN
111 Cleveland Browns
112 New York Jets
113 Atlanta Falcons
114 Carolina Panthers
115 New Orleans Saints
116 Green Bay Packers
117 New England Patriots
118 Washington Commanders
119 Minnesota Vikings from DET
120 Pittsburgh Steelers
121 Jacksonville Jaguars from TB
122 Kansas City Chiefs from MIA
123 Seattle Seahawks
124 Baltimore Ravens
125 Los Angeles Chargers
126 Cleveland Browns from MIN
127 Jacksonville Jaguars
128 New York Giants
129 Dallas Cowboys
130 Buffalo Bills
131 Cincinnati Bengals
132 Carolina Panthers from SF
133 Chicago Bears from PHI
134 Kansas City Chiefs
135 New England Patriots Compensatory pick
Round 5
136 Chicago Bears
Pick forfeited by   Houston for salary cap violation
137 Buffalo Bills from ARI
138 Indianapolis Colts
139 Denver Broncos
140 Cleveland Browns from LAR
141 Las Vegas Raiders
142 Cleveland Browns
143 New York Jets
144 Las Vegas Raiders from ATL
145 Carolina Panthers
146 New Orleans Saints
147 Tennessee Titans
148 Chicago Bears from NE via BAL
149 Green Bay Packers
150 Washington Commanders
151 Seattle Seahawks from PIT
152 Detroit Lions
153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 Seattle Seahawks
155 San Francisco 49ers from MIA
156 Los Angeles Chargers
157 Baltimore Ravens
158 Minnesota Vikings
159 Atlanta Falcons from JAC
160 New York Giants
161 Houston Texans from DAL
162 Indianapolis Colts from BUF
163 Cincinnati Bengals
164 San Francisco 49ers
165 New Orleans Saints from PHI
166 Kansas City Chiefs
167 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick
168 Arizona Cardinals Compensatory pick
169 Dallas Cowboys Compensatory pick
170 Green Bay Packers Compensatory pick
171 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick
172 New York Giants Compensatory pick
173 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
174 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick
175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Compensatory pick
176 Indianapolis Colts Compensatory pick from DAL
177 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick
Round 6
178 Kansas City Chiefs from CHI via MIA
179 Houston Texans
180 Arizona Cardinals
181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from IND
182 Los Angeles Rams
183 Detroit Lions from DEN
184 New England Patriots from LV
185 Jacksonville Jaguars from NYJ
186 Tennessee Titans from ATL
187 New England Patriots from CAR
188 Houston Texans from NO
189 Los Angeles Rams from TEN
190 Cleveland Browns
191 Los Angeles Rams from GB
192 New England Patriots
193 Washington Commanders
194 Detroit Lions
195 Denver Broncos from PIT
196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197 Miami Dolphins
198 Seattle Seahawks
199 Baltimore Ravens
200 Los Angeles Chargers from LAC via CHI
201 Houston Texans from MIN
202 Jacksonville Jaguars
203 Houston Texans from NYG
204 Las Vegas Raiders from DAL
205 Buffalo Bills
206 Cincinnati Bengals
207 New York Jets from SF via HOU
208 Jacksonville Jaguars from PHI
209 New York Giants from KC
210 New England Patriots Compensatory pick
211 Minnesota Vikings Compensatory pick
212 Dallas Cowboys Compensatory pick
213 Arizona Cardinals Compensatory pick
214 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick
215 Washington Commanders Compensatory pick
216 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
217 Kansas City Chiefs Compensatory pick
Round 7
218 Chicago Bears
219 Philadelphia Eagles from HOU via MIN
220 Las Vegas Raiders from ARI
221 Indianapolis Colts
222 San Francisco 49ers from DEN
223 Los Angeles Rams
224 Atlanta Falcons from LV
225 Atlanta Falcons
226 Jacksonville Jaguars from CAR
227 New Orleans Saints
228 Tennessee Titans
229 Cleveland Browns
230 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from NYJ
231 Las Vegas Raiders from NE
232 Green Bay Packers
233 Washington Commanders
234 Pittsburgh Steelers
235 Green Bay Packers from DET via LAR
236 Indianapolis Colts from TB
237 Seattle Seahawks
238 Miami Dolphins
239 Los Angeles Chargers
240 New York Giants from BAL
241 Pittsburgh Steelers from MIN via DEN
242 Green Bay Packers from JAC
243 New York Giants
244 Dallas Cowboys
245 Atlanta Falcons from BUF
246 Cincinnati Bengals
247 San Francisco 49ers
248 Philadelphia Eagles
249 Kansas City Chiefs
250 Kansas City Chiefs Compensatory pick
251 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick
252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Compensatory pick
253 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
254 New York Giants Compensatory pick
255 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick
256 Green Bay Packers Compensatory pick
257 New Orleans Saints Compensatory pick
258 Chicago Bears Compensatory pick
259 Houston Texans Compensatory pick

Notable NFL Scouting Combine results

