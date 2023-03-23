2023 NFL Draft Central

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2023 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.
NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports
Note: Player analysis linked to each name.
|Pos
|Player
|School
|QB
|Bryce Young
|Alabama
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|Florida
|QB
|Will Levis
|Kentucky
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Texas
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Alabama
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|UCLA
|RB
|Devon Achane
|Texas A&M
|RB
|Zach Evans
|Mississippi
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|Texas
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|TCU
|RB
|Sean Tucker
|Syracuse
|RB
|DeWayne McBride
|UAB
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|Auburn
|RB
|Israel Abanikanda
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|Eric Gray
|Oklahoma
|RB
|Deuce Vaughn
|Kansas State
|RB
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Ohio State
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|USC
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|TCU
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|Tennessee
|WR
|Josh Downs
|North Carolina
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|LSU
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|Southern Methodist
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|Oklahoma
|WR
|Nathaniel “Tank” Dell
|Houston
|WR
|Parker Washington
|Penn State
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|Michigan State
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|Notre Dame
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|Georgia
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|Iowa
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|Oregon State
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|Utah
Positional player rankings
From USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s DraftWire. Be sure to check out their excellent coverage for all things NFL Draft!
Post-draft recaps & fantasy football rankings
2023 NFL Mock Drafts
2023 NFL Draft Order
|Pick
|NFL team
|Notes
|Round 1
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|from CHI
|2
|Houston Texans
|
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|from DEN
|6
|Detroit Lions
|from LAR
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|9
|Chicago Bears
|from CAR
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|from NO
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|
|12
|Houston Texans
|from CLE
|13
|New York Jets
|
|14
|New England Patriots
|
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|
|16
|Washington Commanders
|
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|18
|Detroit Lions
|
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|Pick forfeited by Miami for violating tampering rules
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|25
|New York Giants
|
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|from SF via MIA and DEN
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|from CHI
|Round 2
|33
|Houston Texans
|
|34
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|35
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|from DEN
|38
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|
|42
|New York Jets
|from CLE
|43
|New York Jets
|
|44
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|45
|Green Bay Packers
|
|46
|New England Patriots
|
|47
|Washington Commanders
|
|48
|Detroit Lions
|
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|53
|Chicago Bears
|from BAL
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|55
|Detroit Lions
|from MIN
|56
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|57
|New York Giants
|
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|61
|Chicago Bears
|from SF via CAR
|62
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|Round 3
|64
|Chicago Bears
|
|65
|Houston Texans
|
|66
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|67
|Denver Broncos
|from IND
|68
|Denver Broncos
|
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|70
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|71
|New Orleans Saints
|
|72
|Tennessee Titans
|
|73
|Houston Texans
|from CLE
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|from NYJ
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|76
|New England Patriots
|from CAR
|77
|Los Angeles Rams
|from NE via MIA
|78
|Green Bay Packers
|
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|from WAS
|80
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|81
|Detroit Lions
|
|82
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|83
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|84
|Miami Dolphins
|
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|87
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|88
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|89
|New York Giants
|
|90
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|91
|Buffalo Bills
|
|92
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|93
|Carolina Panthers
|from SF
|94
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|96
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|97
|Washington Commanders
|
|98
|Cleveland Browns
|Compensatory pick
|99
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Compensatory pick from KC via NYG
|101
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|102
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|103
|Chicago Bears
|
|Round 4
|104
|Houston Texans
|
|105
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|107
|New England Patriots
|from LAR
|108
|Denver Broncos
|
|109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|110
|Atlanta Falcons
|from TEN
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|
|112
|New York Jets
|
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|
|117
|New England Patriots
|
|118
|Washington Commanders
|
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|from DET
|120
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|from TB
|122
|Kansas City Chiefs
|from MIA
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|from MIN
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|128
|New York Giants
|
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|130
|Buffalo Bills
|
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|132
|Carolina Panthers
|from SF
|133
|Chicago Bears
|from PHI
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|135
|New England Patriots
|Compensatory pick
|Round 5
|136
|Chicago Bears
|
|Pick forfeited by Houston for salary cap violation
|137
|Buffalo Bills
|from ARI
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|139
|Denver Broncos
|
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|from LAR
|141
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|
|143
|New York Jets
|
|144
|Las Vegas Raiders
|from ATL
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|
|148
|Chicago Bears
|from NE via BAL
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|
|150
|Washington Commanders
|
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|from PIT
|152
|Detroit Lions
|
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|from MIA
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|158
|Minnesota Vikings
|
|159
|Atlanta Falcons
|from JAC
|160
|New York Giants
|
|161
|Houston Texans
|from DAL
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|from BUF
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|164
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|165
|New Orleans Saints
|from PHI
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|Compensatory pick
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|Compensatory pick
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|Compensatory pick
|170
|Green Bay Packers
|Compensatory pick
|171
|Los Angeles Rams
|Compensatory pick
|172
|New York Giants
|Compensatory pick
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|174
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Compensatory pick
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Compensatory pick
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|Compensatory pick from DAL
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|Compensatory pick
|Round 6
|178
|Kansas City Chiefs
|from CHI via MIA
|179
|Houston Texans
|
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|from IND
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|183
|Detroit Lions
|from DEN
|184
|New England Patriots
|from LV
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|from NYJ
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|from ATL
|187
|New England Patriots
|from CAR
|188
|Houston Texans
|from NO
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|from TEN
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|
|191
|Los Angeles Rams
|from GB
|192
|New England Patriots
|
|193
|Washington Commanders
|
|194
|Detroit Lions
|
|195
|Denver Broncos
|from PIT
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|from LAC via CHI
|201
|Houston Texans
|from MIN
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|203
|Houston Texans
|from NYG
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|from DAL
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|207
|New York Jets
|from SF via HOU
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|from PHI
|209
|New York Giants
|from KC
|210
|New England Patriots
|Compensatory pick
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|Compensatory pick
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|Compensatory pick
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|Compensatory pick
|214
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Compensatory pick
|215
|Washington Commanders
|Compensatory pick
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|217
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Compensatory pick
|Round 7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|from HOU via MIN
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|from ARI
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|
|222
|San Francisco 49ers
|from DEN
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|from LV
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|from CAR
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|
|230
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|from NYJ
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|from NE
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|
|233
|Washington Commanders
|
|234
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|from DET via LAR
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|from TB
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
|240
|New York Giants
|from BAL
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|from MIN via DEN
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|from JAC
|243
|New York Giants
|
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|
|245
|Atlanta Falcons
|from BUF
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
|249
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Compensatory pick
|251
|Los Angeles Rams
|Compensatory pick
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Compensatory pick
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|254
|New York Giants
|Compensatory pick
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|Compensatory pick
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|Compensatory pick
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|Compensatory pick
|258
|Chicago Bears
|Compensatory pick
|259
|Houston Texans
|Compensatory pick
Notable NFL Scouting Combine results