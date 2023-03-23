2023 NFL Draft Central

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2023 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.

NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports

Note: Player analysis linked to each name.

Pos Player School QB Bryce Young Alabama QB Anthony Richardson Florida QB Will Levis Kentucky RB Bijan Robinson Texas RB Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama RB Zach Charbonnet UCLA RB Devon Achane Texas A&M RB Zach Evans Mississippi RB Roschon Johnson Texas RB Kendre Miller TCU RB Sean Tucker Syracuse RB DeWayne McBride UAB RB Tank Bigsby Auburn RB Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh RB Eric Gray Oklahoma RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State WR Jordan Addison USC WR Quentin Johnston TCU WR Zay Flowers Boston College WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee WR Josh Downs North Carolina WR Kayshon Boutte LSU WR Rashee Rice Southern Methodist WR Marvin Mims Oklahoma WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell Houston WR Parker Washington Penn State WR Jayden Reed Michigan State TE Michael Mayer Notre Dame TE Darnell Washington Georgia TE Sam LaPorta Iowa TE Luke Musgrave Oregon State TE Dalton Kincaid Utah

Positional player rankings

Post-draft recaps & fantasy football rankings

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

David Dorey’s 12 favorite rookie fantasy rookies

Dynasty/keeper rookie fantasy rankings

2023 NFL Mock Drafts

2023 NFL Draft Order

Pick NFL team Notes Round 1 1 Carolina Panthers from CHI 2 Houston Texans 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Indianapolis Colts 5 Seattle Seahawks from DEN 6 Detroit Lions from LAR 7 Las Vegas Raiders 8 Atlanta Falcons 9 Chicago Bears from CAR 10 Philadelphia Eagles from NO 11 Tennessee Titans 12 Houston Texans from CLE 13 New York Jets 14 New England Patriots 15 Green Bay Packers 16 Washington Commanders 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Detroit Lions 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Seattle Seahawks Pick forfeited by Miami for violating tampering rules 21 Los Angeles Chargers 22 Baltimore Ravens 23 Minnesota Vikings 24 Jacksonville Jaguars 25 New York Giants 26 Dallas Cowboys 27 Buffalo Bills 28 Cincinnati Bengals 29 New Orleans Saints from SF via MIA and DEN 30 Philadelphia Eagles 31 Kansas City Chiefs 32 Pittsburgh Steelers from CHI Round 2 33 Houston Texans 34 Arizona Cardinals 35 Indianapolis Colts 36 Los Angeles Rams 37 Seattle Seahawks from DEN 38 Las Vegas Raiders 39 Carolina Panthers 40 New Orleans Saints 41 Tennessee Titans 42 New York Jets from CLE 43 New York Jets 44 Atlanta Falcons 45 Green Bay Packers 46 New England Patriots 47 Washington Commanders 48 Detroit Lions 49 Pittsburgh Steelers 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51 Miami Dolphins 52 Seattle Seahawks 53 Chicago Bears from BAL 54 Los Angeles Chargers 55 Detroit Lions from MIN 56 Jacksonville Jaguars 57 New York Giants 58 Dallas Cowboys 59 Buffalo Bills 60 Cincinnati Bengals 61 Chicago Bears from SF via CAR 62 Philadelphia Eagles 63 Kansas City Chiefs Round 3 64 Chicago Bears 65 Houston Texans 66 Arizona Cardinals 67 Denver Broncos from IND 68 Denver Broncos 69 Los Angeles Rams 70 Las Vegas Raiders 71 New Orleans Saints 72 Tennessee Titans 73 Houston Texans from CLE 74 Cleveland Browns from NYJ 75 Atlanta Falcons 76 New England Patriots from CAR 77 Los Angeles Rams from NE via MIA 78 Green Bay Packers 79 Indianapolis Colts from WAS 80 Pittsburgh Steelers 81 Detroit Lions 82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83 Seattle Seahawks 84 Miami Dolphins 85 Los Angeles Chargers 86 Baltimore Ravens 87 Minnesota Vikings 88 Jacksonville Jaguars 89 New York Giants 90 Dallas Cowboys 91 Buffalo Bills 92 Cincinnati Bengals 93 Carolina Panthers from SF 94 Philadelphia Eagles 95 Kansas City Chiefs 96 Arizona Cardinals 97 Washington Commanders 98 Cleveland Browns Compensatory pick 99 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 100 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick from KC via NYG 101 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 102 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 103 Chicago Bears Round 4 104 Houston Texans 105 Arizona Cardinals 106 Indianapolis Colts 107 New England Patriots from LAR 108 Denver Broncos 109 Las Vegas Raiders 110 Atlanta Falcons from TEN 111 Cleveland Browns 112 New York Jets 113 Atlanta Falcons 114 Carolina Panthers 115 New Orleans Saints 116 Green Bay Packers 117 New England Patriots 118 Washington Commanders 119 Minnesota Vikings from DET 120 Pittsburgh Steelers 121 Jacksonville Jaguars from TB 122 Kansas City Chiefs from MIA 123 Seattle Seahawks 124 Baltimore Ravens 125 Los Angeles Chargers 126 Cleveland Browns from MIN 127 Jacksonville Jaguars 128 New York Giants 129 Dallas Cowboys 130 Buffalo Bills 131 Cincinnati Bengals 132 Carolina Panthers from SF 133 Chicago Bears from PHI 134 Kansas City Chiefs 135 New England Patriots Compensatory pick Round 5 136 Chicago Bears Pick forfeited by Houston for salary cap violation 137 Buffalo Bills from ARI 138 Indianapolis Colts 139 Denver Broncos 140 Cleveland Browns from LAR 141 Las Vegas Raiders 142 Cleveland Browns 143 New York Jets 144 Las Vegas Raiders from ATL 145 Carolina Panthers 146 New Orleans Saints 147 Tennessee Titans 148 Chicago Bears from NE via BAL 149 Green Bay Packers 150 Washington Commanders 151 Seattle Seahawks from PIT 152 Detroit Lions 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 154 Seattle Seahawks 155 San Francisco 49ers from MIA 156 Los Angeles Chargers 157 Baltimore Ravens 158 Minnesota Vikings 159 Atlanta Falcons from JAC 160 New York Giants 161 Houston Texans from DAL 162 Indianapolis Colts from BUF 163 Cincinnati Bengals 164 San Francisco 49ers 165 New Orleans Saints from PHI 166 Kansas City Chiefs 167 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick 168 Arizona Cardinals Compensatory pick 169 Dallas Cowboys Compensatory pick 170 Green Bay Packers Compensatory pick 171 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick 172 New York Giants Compensatory pick 173 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 174 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Compensatory pick 176 Indianapolis Colts Compensatory pick from DAL 177 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick Round 6 178 Kansas City Chiefs from CHI via MIA 179 Houston Texans 180 Arizona Cardinals 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from IND 182 Los Angeles Rams 183 Detroit Lions from DEN 184 New England Patriots from LV 185 Jacksonville Jaguars from NYJ 186 Tennessee Titans from ATL 187 New England Patriots from CAR 188 Houston Texans from NO 189 Los Angeles Rams from TEN 190 Cleveland Browns 191 Los Angeles Rams from GB 192 New England Patriots 193 Washington Commanders 194 Detroit Lions 195 Denver Broncos from PIT 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 197 Miami Dolphins 198 Seattle Seahawks 199 Baltimore Ravens 200 Los Angeles Chargers from LAC via CHI 201 Houston Texans from MIN 202 Jacksonville Jaguars 203 Houston Texans from NYG 204 Las Vegas Raiders from DAL 205 Buffalo Bills 206 Cincinnati Bengals 207 New York Jets from SF via HOU 208 Jacksonville Jaguars from PHI 209 New York Giants from KC 210 New England Patriots Compensatory pick 211 Minnesota Vikings Compensatory pick 212 Dallas Cowboys Compensatory pick 213 Arizona Cardinals Compensatory pick 214 Las Vegas Raiders Compensatory pick 215 Washington Commanders Compensatory pick 216 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 217 Kansas City Chiefs Compensatory pick Round 7 218 Chicago Bears 219 Philadelphia Eagles from HOU via MIN 220 Las Vegas Raiders from ARI 221 Indianapolis Colts 222 San Francisco 49ers from DEN 223 Los Angeles Rams 224 Atlanta Falcons from LV 225 Atlanta Falcons 226 Jacksonville Jaguars from CAR 227 New Orleans Saints 228 Tennessee Titans 229 Cleveland Browns 230 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from NYJ 231 Las Vegas Raiders from NE 232 Green Bay Packers 233 Washington Commanders 234 Pittsburgh Steelers 235 Green Bay Packers from DET via LAR 236 Indianapolis Colts from TB 237 Seattle Seahawks 238 Miami Dolphins 239 Los Angeles Chargers 240 New York Giants from BAL 241 Pittsburgh Steelers from MIN via DEN 242 Green Bay Packers from JAC 243 New York Giants 244 Dallas Cowboys 245 Atlanta Falcons from BUF 246 Cincinnati Bengals 247 San Francisco 49ers 248 Philadelphia Eagles 249 Kansas City Chiefs 250 Kansas City Chiefs Compensatory pick 251 Los Angeles Rams Compensatory pick 252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Compensatory pick 253 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 254 New York Giants Compensatory pick 255 San Francisco 49ers Compensatory pick 256 Green Bay Packers Compensatory pick 257 New Orleans Saints Compensatory pick 258 Chicago Bears Compensatory pick 259 Houston Texans Compensatory pick

Notable NFL Scouting Combine results