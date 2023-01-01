Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 17 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Chase Claypool, WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Chris Olave

Afternoon games: WR Tyler Lockett, WR Christian Watson, TE Tyler Higbee

Sunday night:

Monday night:

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (knee), WR Rondale Moore (groin) and S Budda Baker (shoulder) will end the season on IR. QB Colt McCoy (concussion) is out again as well. QB David Blough will start. RB James Conner (illness) and WR A.J. Green (illness) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy, 100% humidity (retractable-roof dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable after being limited all week. But this has been going on for a while, and he has played lights out through it.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) and WR Nico Collins (foot) are out for the season. RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, clear, WNW 10 mph



Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) was placed on injured reserve.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: S Xavier McKinney (hand) was activated from the Reserve/Injured list.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, overcast



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) was ruled out.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee) is questionable, as usual, after he was limited all week. Starting LT Donovan Smith (foot) also is questionable. CB Jamel Dean (toe), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), DT Vita Vea (calf) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) are questionable, while CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) is doubtful.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, partly cloudy



Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) went on IR and is done. WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were limited Friday and draw questionable tags. WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is good to go.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, clear



Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out for the season. WR Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable after limited work this week. RB Alvin Kamara (personal, quadriceps) practiced Friday and carries no injury designation.

Eagles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful, but there’s probably an even smaller chance he plays than the 25 percent his designation represents. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and RB Miles Sanders (knee) will play.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, partly cloudy, WNW 12 mph



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out with another concussion, and his season could be over with the short period of time between the injuries. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) are both out. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) are questionable after they were limited this week. RB Damien Harris (thigh) is good to go.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (shoulder) practiced all week and will be available.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (knee, foot) has been ruled out, and S Kam Curl (ankle) was added Saturday as doubtful. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (quadriceps) practiced all week and is good to go. RB Jaret Patterson was elevated to the 53-man roster.

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, mostly cloudy



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Mike White (ribs) is ready to go after a full session Friday.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Will Dissly (knee) went on IR and is out for the year. WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) and TE Will Dissly (knee) were put on IR. WR Tyler Lockett (hand) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) are questionable and expected to play. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee) and WR DK Metcalf (knee) had full sessions Friday and will play.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is on IR. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) are out again. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) and QB Brock Purdy (oblique) practiced Friday and will go.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Derek Carr was benched and demoted to third-string status with QB Jarrett Stidham taking over as the starter. LBs Denzel Perryman and Chandler Jones (elbow) was placed on IR.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, mostly cloudy



Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Starting C Garrett Bradbury (back) will not play once again.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Christian Watson (hip) is questionable after limited work Friday. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through his maladies.

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) remain on IR. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) are out again. TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) was limited all week and has drawn the questionable tag.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: S Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out as LB Joey Bosa (groin) was activated from IR. RB Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited early in the week but managed a full session Friday and is good to go. RB Sony Michel was released, and RB Larry Rountree III was elevated from the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, clear



Steelers

Inactives:

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Devin Duvernay (foot) is out for the season. QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out vs. the Steelers, and QB Tyler Huntley will once again start.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, rain



Bills

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through an elbow injury. WR Stefon Diggs (illness) popped up on the report but will play.

Bengals

Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) avoided an injury tag and will be back on the field. RT La’el Collins (knee) was placed on IR.