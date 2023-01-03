Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 18

Welcome to the first ever installment of the Week 18 IDP free-agent report! It has been a crazy season, and we hope that you’re celebrating the new year with a fantasy title. This week, we’re focused on what potential free agents make the best one-week plays.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

The 325-pound Tomlinson is more of a run stuffer so that EDGE rushers like Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith get their looks on the edges. However, he has been a handful of late himself. He had four tackles in three of the last four games, including a 10-tackle game, and he recorded a sack in Week 17. He faces the Chicago Bears, who have allowed the most points to DLs the last three weeks.

Lawrence hasn’t reached the quarterback in the last six games, but he’s still making his presence felt with at least four tackles in three of the last four games. He’ll have a good chance to create havoc against the Washington Commanders this week. They’ve allowed the second-most points to the position over the last three weeks.

Linebackers

When stud LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) was lost for the season, ILB Cody Barton slotted over in his spot. That opened up the right side for Muse, who had three tackles and a pass defense in Week 17. If, by chance, Barton is available, he’s the one you grab. However, he has 129 tackles and is most likely taken. Muse is worth a look because the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the most points to linebackers over the last three weeks by a wide margin.

The second-round pick was promoted to the starting lineup three weeks ago and has accrued 17 tackles in the meantime. He’ll have a chance to shine in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most points to linebackers over the last three weeks. They run a lot of dink-and-dunk plays that linebackers salivate over.

Defensive Backs

The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Bears, and he has been playing his best football the last five weeks. He has at least four tackles in all and at least five tackles in four of the five. The Vikings allow the second-most fantasy points to DBs over the last three weeks, which will give him ample opportunities in the season finale.

The former fantasy stud has looked good the last two weeks with four tackles in each and a Pick-6 in Week 17. With the Giants out of it, they could give him as much as he can handle as an audition for next season as it’s clear the 28-year-old still has some football left in him. He’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the fourth-most points to the position the last three weeks. They’re expected to get QB Jalen Hurts back, and that could keep the DBs busy.