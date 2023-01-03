The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 189

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you Week 18 DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 10hr ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 18
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 18.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 3d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17
Week 17 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives for the fantasy football championship round.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 31 Dec 22
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 17
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 17 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 30 Dec 22
Fantasy football injury report: Week 17
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 17.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 30 Dec 22
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 17
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 17 DFS fantasy football.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 29 Dec 22
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six items to thini about in Week 17 of the NFL’s 2020 season.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 29 Dec 22
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 17
Will this vertical threat come through for brazen gamers in Week 17?
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 29 Dec 22
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 17
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 29 Dec 22
Betting the NFL Line: Week 17
A wise wager from each contest heading into NFL’s Week 17.