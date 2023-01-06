USA Today Sports

Fantasy football injury report: Week 18

Fantasy football injury report: Week 18

Fantasy Football Injury Analysis

Fantasy football injury report: Week 18

By January 6, 2023 7:23 pm

By |

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 18 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Mecole Hardman, WR Treylon Burks, RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Taysom Hill, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Jalen Hurts

ARIZONA CARDINALS 
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), RB James Conner (knee, shin) and WR Robby Anderson (back) are all out. WR Marquise Brown (wrist) will play.

ATLANTA FALCONS 
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS 
QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out once again. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) is questionable. Huntley was limited Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS 
QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) continues to play through multiple ailments.

CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) was limited Friday and draws the questionable tag.

CHICAGO BEARS 
QB Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CLEVELAND BROWNS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS
RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will return this week.

DENVER BRONCOS
WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was a full-go Friday and will play.

DETROIT LIONS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS 
QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through multiple injuries.

HOUSTON TEXANS 
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 
QB Nick Foles (ribs) is out, so Sam Ehlinger will start.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Saturday game
QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable again, but there’s no question he’ll be under center in this divisional title game.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Saturday game
WR Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out. PK Harrison Butker (back) and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable after limited work Thursday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Saturday game
WR Davante Adams (illness) and QB Jarrett Stidham (elbow) missed some work this week, but both are fit to play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
S Derwin James (concussion) is on the mend and will play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS 
DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) remain out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 
QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is questionable, but Skylar Thompson is getting the start. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through the shoulder injury.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS 
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 
WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) retain their usual questionable status. Both were limited Friday. WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is good to go.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 
TEs Taysom Hill (back) and Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited all week.

NEW YORK GIANTS 
No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK JETS 
QB Mike White (rib) is questionable, but he’s not going to play. QB Joe Flacco is making the start.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 
QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but all signs point to his return. RB Miles Sanders (knee) managed a full session in Friday and will play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 
WR Diontae Johnson (hip) is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. On the bright side, WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) mustered a full session in Friday and looks poised to return. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) completed a full session in Friday and will play. QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) practiced all week and is fine.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is questionable again with a shin injury. He was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice. RB Travis Homer (ankle) is doubtful. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, illness) and TE Noah Fant (knee) will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Julio Jones (knee, illness) is questionable but upgraded to limited Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Saturday game
WR Treylon Burks (groin) didn’t practice at all Thursday and is questionable. RB Derrick Henry (hip) is good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
RB Antonio Gibson (knee, ankle) went on IR and will miss the rest of the season. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) is also out.

, , , , , , , , , Fantasy Football Injury Analysis, NFL Game and Fantasy Football Predictions

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home