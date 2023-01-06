Fantasy football injury report: Week 18

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 18 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Mecole Hardman, WR Treylon Burks, RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Taysom Hill, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Jalen Hurts

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), RB James Conner (knee, shin) and WR Robby Anderson (back) are all out. WR Marquise Brown (wrist) will play.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out once again. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) is questionable. Huntley was limited Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) continues to play through multiple ailments.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) was limited Friday and draws the questionable tag.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will return this week.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was a full-go Friday and will play.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through multiple injuries.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Nick Foles (ribs) is out, so Sam Ehlinger will start.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Saturday game

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable again, but there’s no question he’ll be under center in this divisional title game.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Saturday game

WR Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out. PK Harrison Butker (back) and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable after limited work Thursday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Saturday game

WR Davante Adams (illness) and QB Jarrett Stidham (elbow) missed some work this week, but both are fit to play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

S Derwin James (concussion) is on the mend and will play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) remain out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is questionable, but Skylar Thompson is getting the start. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through the shoulder injury.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) retain their usual questionable status. Both were limited Friday. WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is good to go.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TEs Taysom Hill (back) and Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited all week.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Mike White (rib) is questionable, but he’s not going to play. QB Joe Flacco is making the start.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but all signs point to his return. RB Miles Sanders (knee) managed a full session in Friday and will play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. On the bright side, WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) mustered a full session in Friday and looks poised to return. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) completed a full session in Friday and will play. QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) practiced all week and is fine.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is questionable again with a shin injury. He was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice. RB Travis Homer (ankle) is doubtful. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, illness) and TE Noah Fant (knee) will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Julio Jones (knee, illness) is questionable but upgraded to limited Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Saturday game

WR Treylon Burks (groin) didn’t practice at all Thursday and is questionable. RB Derrick Henry (hip) is good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Antonio Gibson (knee, ankle) went on IR and will miss the rest of the season. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) is also out.