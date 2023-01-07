Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 18

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 18.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook



NFL Odds: Week 18



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Saturday, Jan. 7 4:30 PM Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders -9 +9 52.5 Saturday, Jan. 7 8:15 PM Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars +6.5 -6.5 40.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons +3.5 -3.5 40.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts +2.5 -2.5 37.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals +8.5 -8.5 39.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM New England Patriots Buffalo Bills +7 -7 43.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM New York Jets Miami Dolphins +3.5 -3.5 37.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears -6 +6 42.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints +3.5 -3.5 42.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 -2.5 40.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 4:25 PM Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders -7 +7 40.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 4:25 PM Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos +3 -3 39.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 4:25 PM New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles +14 -14 43.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 4:25 PM Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks +5.5 -5.5 41.0 Sunday, Jan. 8 4:25 PM Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers +14 -14 39.5 Sunday, Jan. 8 8:20 PM Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers +5 -5 49.0

OFF = No odds currently listed.

