Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 18

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.
Week 18 gameday inactives, weather and notes
KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Taysom Hill, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Jakobi Meyers
Afternoon games: WR Tyler Lockett, QB Jalen Hurts
Sunday night:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Buccaneers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee, illness) is questionable but upgraded to limited Friday. CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), S Logan Ryan (knee), OT Donovan Smith (foot) and DT Vita Vea (calf) will not play. With nothing at stake, Tampa could opt to rest most of its key players at some point during the contest.
Falcons
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)
Texans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
Colts
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Nick Foles (ribs) is out, so Sam Ehlinger will start. CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist) is questionable.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, overcast
Ravens
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out once again. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) is questionable. He was limited Friday. CB Marcus Peters (calf) also is questionable.
Bengals
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, partly cloudy
Patriots
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) was downgraded on Saturday and will not play. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) remains questionable after being limited Friday. WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is good to go.
Bills
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) continues to play through multiple ailments.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear
Jets
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Mike White (rib) is questionable, but he’s not going to play. QB Joe Flacco is making the start. OT Duane Brown has been placed on IR.
Dolphins
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is questionable, but Skylar Thompson is getting the start. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through the shoulder injury. OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) is doubtful, while LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) and CB Xavien Howard (knee) are questionable.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 31 degrees, overcast
Vikings
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith was activated from IR but remains a backup. S Harrison Smith (knee) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) have been ruled out.
Bears
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Panthers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) was placed on IR. RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) was limited Friday and draws the questionable tag. DE Brian Burns (ankle) was a DNP in Friday’s practice and also is listed as questionable.
Saints
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TEs Taysom Hill (back) and Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited all week. OG Andrus Peat (ankle) is out.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, mostly cloudy
Browns
Inactives:
Lineup notes: DE Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related) and RT Jack Conklin (ankle) will not be available for the finale. CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable.
Steelers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (hip) is good to go. S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (groin) are questionable.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, clear
Cowboys
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will return this week.
Commanders
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (knee, ankle) went on IR. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and DT Jonathan Allen (knee) are out. LB Jamin Davis (knee) was placed on IR, and S Kam Curl (ankle) was downgraded to out. RB Reggie Bonnafon was elevated to the active roster.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, partly cloudy
Chargers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: S Derwin James (concussion) is on the mend and will play. If the Ravens lose in the early window, LA may sit its key players.
Broncos
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was a full-go Friday and will play. RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) was placed on IR.
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, mostly cloudy
Giants
Inactives:
Lineup notes: LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) will not be out there. New York could opt to rest key players.
Eagles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RT Lane Johnson (groin) will not play. QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but all signs point to his return. RB Miles Sanders (knee) managed a full session in Friday and will play. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn were activated from the Reserve/Injured list.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, 62% chance of light rain, S 10 mph
Rams
Inactives:
Lineup notes: DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) remain out.
Seahawks
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Travis Homer (ankle) and LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) were placed on IR. WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is questionable again with a shin injury. He was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, illness) and TE Noah Fant (knee) will play.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, mostly cloudy
Cardinals
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), RB James Conner (knee, shin), WR Robby Anderson (back) and LB Zaven Collins (calf) are all out. WR Marquise Brown (wrist) will play.
49ers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: LB Dre Greenlaw (back) will not play. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. On the bright side, WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) mustered a full session in Friday and looks poised to return. RB Elijah Mitchell also is set to come back to action after being activated from IR. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) completed a full session in Friday and will play. QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) practiced all week and is fine. DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) are questionable.
Sunday Night Football
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 24 degrees, mostly cloudy
Lions
Inactives:
Lineup notes: CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) is questionable.
Packers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through multiple injuries.