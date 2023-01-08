Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 18

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 18 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Taysom Hill, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Jakobi Meyers

Afternoon games: WR Tyler Lockett, QB Jalen Hurts

Sunday night:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee, illness) is questionable but upgraded to limited Friday. CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), S Logan Ryan (knee), OT Donovan Smith (foot) and DT Vita Vea (calf) will not play. With nothing at stake, Tampa could opt to rest most of its key players at some point during the contest.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Nick Foles (ribs) is out, so Sam Ehlinger will start. CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist) is questionable.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, overcast



Ravens



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out once again. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) is questionable. He was limited Friday. CB Marcus Peters (calf) also is questionable.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, partly cloudy



Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) was downgraded on Saturday and will not play. WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) remains questionable after being limited Friday. WR DeVante Parker (concussion) is good to go.

Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) continues to play through multiple ailments.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Mike White (rib) is questionable, but he’s not going to play. QB Joe Flacco is making the start. OT Duane Brown has been placed on IR.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is questionable, but Skylar Thompson is getting the start. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through the shoulder injury. OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) is doubtful, while LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) and CB Xavien Howard (knee) are questionable.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 31 degrees, overcast



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith was activated from IR but remains a backup. S Harrison Smith (knee) and C Garrett Bradbury (back) have been ruled out.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) was placed on IR. RB D’Onta Foreman (knee) was limited Friday and draws the questionable tag. DE Brian Burns (ankle) was a DNP in Friday’s practice and also is listed as questionable.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TEs Taysom Hill (back) and Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited all week. OG Andrus Peat (ankle) is out.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, mostly cloudy



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related) and RT Jack Conklin (ankle) will not be available for the finale. CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable.

Steelers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (hip) is good to go. S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (groin) are questionable.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, clear



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will return this week.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (knee, ankle) went on IR. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and DT Jonathan Allen (knee) are out. LB Jamin Davis (knee) was placed on IR, and S Kam Curl (ankle) was downgraded to out. RB Reggie Bonnafon was elevated to the active roster.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, partly cloudy



Chargers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: S Derwin James (concussion) is on the mend and will play. If the Ravens lose in the early window, LA may sit its key players.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was a full-go Friday and will play. RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) was placed on IR.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, mostly cloudy



Giants

Inactives:



Lineup notes: LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) will not be out there. New York could opt to rest key players.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RT Lane Johnson (groin) will not play. QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but all signs point to his return. RB Miles Sanders (knee) managed a full session in Friday and will play. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn were activated from the Reserve/Injured list.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, 62% chance of light rain, S 10 mph



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) remain out.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Travis Homer (ankle) and LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) were placed on IR. WR Tyler Lockett (shin) is questionable again with a shin injury. He was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, illness) and TE Noah Fant (knee) will play.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), RB James Conner (knee, shin), WR Robby Anderson (back) and LB Zaven Collins (calf) are all out. WR Marquise Brown (wrist) will play.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Dre Greenlaw (back) will not play. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. On the bright side, WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) mustered a full session in Friday and looks poised to return. RB Elijah Mitchell also is set to come back to action after being activated from IR. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) completed a full session in Friday and will play. QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) practiced all week and is fine. DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) are questionable.

Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 24 degrees, mostly cloudy



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) is questionable.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, knee) will continue playing through multiple injuries.