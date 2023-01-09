NFL playoff winners: home vs. visitor from 2012 to 2021

For the last 10 years, there are patterns for whether a playoff game was won by the home (H) or the visiting (V) teams:

Wildcard Rounds

The NFL is onto their third season with six Wild Card round games instead of the historical four. Typically this round is rich in visitors winning which is surprising given that all home teams are division winners. In 2020, there were only two home (division winners) teams that won and advanced to the Divisional Round. But last year was a shocker with only one visitor winning – the 49ers were the No. 6 seed and the Cowboys were the No. 3 seed.

In 2020, the only two home teams to win were the No. 2 seed teams from each conference. In the last ten years, the tally is Home – 22 Away 22. In the last five years, it was Home – 11 Away – 13. The No. 7 seed has never won in the Wild Card Round. But aside from that, it has all equaled out to half visitors and half home teams winning. But it was odd that every five years, there were a “correction” of home teams winning to make it 50/50. Visitors did very well from 2017-2020 with 12 wins versus 6 for home teams. In most years, there will be more visitors winning in recent years but it is guarantee.

2012 Winners

H – Indianapolis 9, Baltimore 24

H – Cincinnati 13, Houston 19

H – Minnesota 10, Green Bay 24

V – Seattle 24, Washington 14

H – Indianapolis 9, Baltimore 24 H – Cincinnati 13, Houston 19 H – Minnesota 10, Green Bay 24 V – Seattle 24, Washington 14 2013 Winners

H – Kansas City 44, Indianapolis 45

V – San Francisco 23, Green Bay 20

V – New Orleans 26, Philadelphia 24

V – San Diego 27, Cincinnati 10

H – Kansas City 44, Indianapolis 45 V – San Francisco 23, Green Bay 20 V – New Orleans 26, Philadelphia 24 V – San Diego 27, Cincinnati 10 2014 Winners

H – Arizona 16, Panthers 27

V – Baltimore 30, Steelers 17

H – Bengals 10, Colts 26

H – Lions 20, Cowboys 24

H – Arizona 16, Panthers 27 V – Baltimore 30, Steelers 17 H – Bengals 10, Colts 26 H – Lions 20, Cowboys 24 2015 Winners

V – Chiefs 30, Texans 0

V – Steelers 18, Bengals 16

V – Seahawks 10, Vikings 9

V – Packers 35, Redskins 18

V – Chiefs 30, Texans 0 V – Steelers 18, Bengals 16 V – Seahawks 10, Vikings 9 V – Packers 35, Redskins 18 2016 Winners

H – Raiders 14, Texans 27

H – Lions 6, Seahawks 26

H – Dolphins 12, Steelers 30

H – Giants 13, Packers 38

H – Raiders 14, Texans 27 H – Lions 6, Seahawks 26 H – Dolphins 12, Steelers 30 H – Giants 13, Packers 38 2017 Winners

V – Titans 22, Chiefs 21

V – Falcons 26, Rams 13

H – Bills 3, Jaguars 10

H – Panthers 26, Saints 31

V – Titans 22, Chiefs 21 V – Falcons 26, Rams 13 H – Bills 3, Jaguars 10 H – Panthers 26, Saints 31 2018 Winners

V – Colts 21, Texans 7

H – Seahawks 22, Cowboys 24

V – Chargers 23, Ravens 17

V – Eagles 16, Bears 15

V – Colts 21, Texans 7 H – Seahawks 22, Cowboys 24 V – Chargers 23, Ravens 17 V – Eagles 16, Bears 15 2019 Winners

H – Bills 19, Texans 22 OT

V – Titans 20, Patriots 13

V – Vikings 26, Saints 20 OT

V – Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

H – Bills 19, Texans 22 OT V – Titans 20, Patriots 13 V – Vikings 26, Saints 20 OT V – Seahawks 17, Eagles 9 2020 Winners

H – Colts 24, Bills 27

V – Rams 30, Seahawks 20

V – Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23

V – Ravens 20, Titans 13

H – Bears 9, Saints 21

V – Browns 48, Steelers 37

H – Colts 24, Bills 27 V – Rams 30, Seahawks 20 V – Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23 V – Ravens 20, Titans 13 H – Bears 9, Saints 21 V – Browns 48, Steelers 37 2021 Winners

H – Raiders 19, Bengals 26

H – Patriots 17, Bills 47

H – Eagles 15, Buccaneers 31

H – Steelers 21, Chiefs 42

V – 49ers 23, Cowboys 17

H – Cardinals 11, Rams 34

Divisional Rounds

The divisional round rarely contains more than one road winner. Totaling up the wins from the ten years – Home 29 Away 11. In the last five, Home 14 Away 6 but again, last year was different with three of four games going to the visitor. But the three previous seasons only totaled two teams winning as visitors. Last season had those three visitors win, but each game was decided by three points, so they were all very close. Overall, this is usually the round with just one visitor winning and twice it had all home teams win.

2012 Winners

V – Baltimore 38, Denver 35

H – Houston 28, New England 41

H – Seattle 28, Atlanta 30

H – Green Bay 31, San Francisco 45

V – Baltimore 38, Denver 35 H – Houston 28, New England 41 H – Seattle 28, Atlanta 30 H – Green Bay 31, San Francisco 45 2013 Winners

H – New Orleans 15, Seattle 23

H – Indianapolis 22, New England 43

V – San Francisco 23, Carolina 10

H – San Diego 17, Denver 24

H – New Orleans 15, Seattle 23 H – Indianapolis 22, New England 43 V – San Francisco 23, Carolina 10 H – San Diego 17, Denver 24 2014 Winners

H – Ravens 31, Patriots 35

H – Panthers 17, Seahawks 31

H – Cowboys 21, Packers 26

V – Colts 24, Broncos 13

H – Ravens 31, Patriots 35 H – Panthers 17, Seahawks 31 H – Cowboys 21, Packers 26 V – Colts 24, Broncos 13 2015 Winners

H – Chiefs 20, Patriots 27

H – Packers 20, Cardinals 26

H – Seahawks 24, Panthers 31

H – Steelers 16, Broncos 23

H – Chiefs 20, Patriots 27 H – Packers 20, Cardinals 26 H – Seahawks 24, Panthers 31 H – Steelers 16, Broncos 23 2016 Winners

H – Seahawks 20, Falcons 36

H – Texans 16, Patriots 34

V – Packers 34, Cowboys 31

V – Steelers 18, Chiefs 16

H – Seahawks 20, Falcons 36 H – Texans 16, Patriots 34 V – Packers 34, Cowboys 31 V – Steelers 18, Chiefs 16 2017 Winners

H – Falcons 10, Eagles 15

H – Titans 14, Patriots 35

H – Saints 24, Vikings 29

V – Jaguars 45, Steelers 42

H – Falcons 10, Eagles 15 H – Titans 14, Patriots 35 H – Saints 24, Vikings 29 V – Jaguars 45, Steelers 42 2018 Winners

H – Chargers 22, Patriots 41

H – Colts 13, Chiefs 31

H – Cowboys 22, Rams 30

H – Eagles 14, Saints 20

H – Chargers 22, Patriots 41 H – Colts 13, Chiefs 31 H – Cowboys 22, Rams 30 H – Eagles 14, Saints 20 2019 Winners

V – Titans 28, Ravens 12

H – Vikings 10, 49ers 27

H – Seahawks 23, Packers 28

H – Texans 31, Chiefs 51

V – Titans 28, Ravens 12 H – Vikings 10, 49ers 27 H – Seahawks 23, Packers 28 H – Texans 31, Chiefs 51 2020 Winners

H – Rams 18, Packers 32

H – Ravens 3, Bills 17

H – Browns 17, Chiefs 22

V – Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

H – Rams 18, Packers 32 H – Ravens 3, Bills 17 H – Browns 17, Chiefs 22 V – Buccaneers 30, Saints 20 2021 Winners

V – Bengals 19, Titans 16

V – 49ers 13, Packers 10

V – Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

H – Bills 36, Chiefs 42

Championship Rounds

For many years, both home teams usually won. It happened in six of the last ten seasons and yet, 2012 and 2018 saw both visitors win. The most common outcome of the last five years has been one home and one visitor win. And again, last year both conferences were won by only three points. In 2018, not only did both visitors win, but they did so in overtime games.