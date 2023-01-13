Fantasy football injury report: Wild Card Weekend

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Wild Card Weekend fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Tyler Huntley



BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is out once again. QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder, wrist) is questionable after being upgraded to a full participant Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) continues to play through lingering injuries but doesn’t carry an injury label. WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) is questionable following back-to-back DNPs to round out the week of practice.



CINCINNATI BENGALS

OG Alex Cappa (ankle) has been ruled out, though WR Tee Higgins (illness) escaped an injury tag after consecutive full practices Thursday and Friday.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Monday Night Football

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Saturday

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable again, but there’s no question he’ll be on the field. OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is questionable, and WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) joins him.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Saturday

LB Joey Bosa (groin) fully practiced all week and is good to go. WR Mike Williams (back) initially is listed as questionable but will not play after being downgraded to out.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is questionable, but Skylar Thompson is getting the start. RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) will not play. WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was a full participant Friday and will play. LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand) and LT Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) were limited Friday and are questionable.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

C Garrett Bradbury (back) was a full practice participant Friday and has been removed from the injury report. FS Harrison Smith (knee) is questionable after a week of limited sessions.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Saturday

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) is not on the injury report after fully practicing all week. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited early in the week but fully practiced Thursday and avoided an injury tag.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Saturday

WR Tyler Lockett (shin) was limited Thursday after being a full participant the prior to practices, but he wasn’t given an injury designation. RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quad) was upgraded to being a limited participant Thursday after consecutive DNPs. He’s questionable to play. RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) interestingly went full-DNP-limited over the week of practice, but he didn’t earn himself an injury label. TE Noah Fant (knee) sat out Tuesday and then ramped up with a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Monday Night Football

WR Julio Jones (knee), LT Donovan Smith (foot) and WR Mike Evans (illness) fully practiced so far this week and are on track to play. NT Vita Vea (calf) was limited so far in practice.

