2023 NFL coaching change tracker

Note: Red font denotes a new coaching hire.
|Team
|Exp
|Head Coach
|Exp
|Offensive Coordinator
|Exp
|Defensive Coordinator
|Arizona Cardinals
|0
|0
|4
|Vance Joseph
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|Arthur Smith
|2
|Smith calls plays
|0
|Baltimore Ravens
|15
|John Harbaugh
|4
|Greg Roman
|1
|Mike Macdonald
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|Sean McDermott
|1
|Ken Dorsey
|5
|Leslie Frazier
|Carolina Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago Bears
|0
|Matt Eberfus
|1
|Luke Getsy
|1
|Alan Williams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|Zac Taylor
|4
|Taylor calls plays
|4
|Lou Anarumo
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|Kevin Stefanski
|3
|Alex Van Pelt
|0
|Jim Schwartz (TEN DEF Asst)
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Mike McCarthy
|4
|Kellen Moore
|2
|Dan Quinn
|Denver Broncos
|0
|1
|Justin Outten
|1
|Ejiro Evero
|Detroit Lions
|2
|Dan Campbell
|1
|Ben Johnson
|2
|Aaron Glenn
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|Matt LaFleur
|1
|Adam Stenavich
|2
|Joe Barry
|Houston Texans
|0
|0
|0
|Indianapolis Colts
|0
|2
|Marcus Brady
|1
|Gus Bradley
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|Doug Pederson
|1
|Press Taylor
HC calls plays
|1
|Mike Caldwell
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Andy Reid
|5
|Eric Bieniemy
|4
|Steve Spagnuolo
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|Brandon Staley
|0
|2
|Renaldo Hill
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|Sean McVay
|0
|2
|Raheem Morris
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Josh McDaniels
|1
|Mick Lombardi
|1
|Patrick Graham
|Miami Dolphins
|1
|Mike McDaniel
|1
|Frank Smith
|3
|Josh Boyer
|Minnesota Vikings
|1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1
|Wes Phillips
HC calls plays
|1
|Ed Donatell
|New England Patriots
|23
|Bill Belichick
|0
|4
|Steve Belichick
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|Dennis Allen
|14
|Pete Carmichael
|1
|Kris Richard
Ryan Nielsen
|New York Giants
|1
|Brian Daboll
|1
|Mike Kafka
|1
|Don Martindale
|New York Jets
|2
|Robert Saleh
|0
|2
|Jeff Ulbrich
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|Nick Sirianni
|2
|Shane Steichen
|2
|Jonathan Gannon
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|Mike Tomlin
|2
|Matt Canada
|1
|Teryl Austin
|Seattle Seahawks
|13
|Pete Carroll
|2
|Shane Waldron
|1
|Clint Hurtt
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|Kyle Shanahan
|2
|Mike McDaniel
|2
|DeMeco Ryans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|Todd Bowles
|0
|1
|Kacy Rodgers
Larry Foote
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|Mike Vrabel
|0
|2
|Shane Bowen
|Washington Football Team
|3
|Ron Rivera
|0
|3
|Jack Del Rio