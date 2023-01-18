USA Today Sports

2023 NFL coaching change tracker

By January 18, 2023 6:15 pm

By |

Note: Red font denotes a new coaching hire.

Team Exp Head Coach Exp Offensive Coordinator Exp Defensive Coordinator
Arizona Cardinals 0 0 4 Vance Joseph
Atlanta Falcons 2 Arthur Smith 2 Smith calls plays 0
Baltimore Ravens 15 John Harbaugh 4 Greg Roman 1 Mike Macdonald
Buffalo Bills 6 Sean McDermott 1 Ken Dorsey 5 Leslie Frazier
Carolina Panthers 0 0   0
Chicago Bears 0 Matt Eberfus  1 Luke Getsy 1 Alan Williams
Cincinnati Bengals 4 Zac Taylor 4 Taylor calls plays 4 Lou Anarumo
Cleveland Browns 3 Kevin Stefanski 3 Alex Van Pelt 0 Jim Schwartz (TEN DEF Asst)
Dallas Cowboys 3 Mike McCarthy 4 Kellen Moore 2 Dan Quinn
Denver Broncos 0 1 Justin Outten 1 Ejiro Evero
Detroit Lions 2 Dan Campbell 1 Ben Johnson 2 Aaron Glenn
Green Bay Packers 4 Matt LaFleur 1 Adam Stenavich  2 Joe Barry
Houston Texans 0 0 0
Indianapolis Colts 0 2 Marcus Brady 1 Gus Bradley
Jacksonville Jaguars 1 Doug Pederson  1 Press Taylor
HC calls plays		 1 Mike Caldwell
Kansas City Chiefs 10 Andy Reid 5 Eric Bieniemy 4 Steve Spagnuolo
Los Angeles Chargers 2 Brandon Staley 0 2 Renaldo Hill
Los Angeles Rams 6 Sean McVay 0 2 Raheem Morris
Las Vegas Raiders 1 Josh McDaniels  1 Mick Lombardi 1 Patrick Graham
Miami Dolphins 1 Mike McDaniel 1 Frank Smith  3 Josh Boyer
Minnesota Vikings 1 Kevin O’Connell 1 Wes Phillips
HC calls plays		 1 Ed Donatell 
New England Patriots 23 Bill Belichick 0 4 Steve Belichick
New Orleans Saints 1 Dennis Allen  14 Pete Carmichael 1 Kris Richard 
Ryan Nielsen 
New York Giants 1 Brian Daboll  1 Mike Kafka  1 Don Martindale 
New York Jets 2 Robert Saleh 0 2 Jeff Ulbrich
Philadelphia Eagles 2 Nick Sirianni 2 Shane Steichen 2 Jonathan Gannon
Pittsburgh Steelers 16 Mike Tomlin 2 Matt Canada 1 Teryl Austin 
Seattle Seahawks 13 Pete Carroll 2 Shane Waldron 1 Clint Hurtt 
San Francisco 49ers 6 Kyle Shanahan 2 Mike McDaniel 2 DeMeco Ryans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 Todd Bowles 0 1 Kacy Rodgers
Larry Foote
Tennessee Titans 5 Mike Vrabel 0 2 Shane Bowen
Washington Football Team 3 Ron Rivera 0 3 Jack Del Rio

 

