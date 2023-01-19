Betting the NFL Line: Divisional Round

We have reached the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs and No. 1 seeds are getting their welcome to the dance on their home turf. For this week’s picks, we take two home teams covering the spread, one Over, and one Under.

When these teams met in Week 10, Kansas City had one of its worst games in terms of turnovers (minus-3), yet still dominated and won 27-17. When you overcame three turnovers, built a 20-0 lead at halftime, and kept the Jaguars at arm’s length in the second half, how bad was it? The Chiefs had only three offensive drives in the second half but ran 29 plays and held the ball for 9:39 of the fourth quarter to close things out.

The Chiefs are heavy favorites (9 points at -111 Jaguars, -109 Chiefs), and the weather forecast calls for a rain/snow mix with temperatures in the mid-30s at game time. That doesn’t sound like Jaguars weather. The Chiefs won by 10 with a minus-three turnover number. Imagine if they win the turnover battle? Take the Chiefs and lay 9 points.

There is always something special about division rivals playing each other a third time in the postseason. They played in Week 18. In a twist of irony, the Giants knew their playoff seeding and the Eagles didn’t. As a result, Jalen Hurts shook off the rust against a Giants team resting numerous starters. The result? A 22-16 Eagles win that featured six field goals and three touchdowns.

In this rivalry, a score like that isn’t unusual, which is why the Over/Under number is a little puzzling (48 points at -109 Over, -111 Under). While the Eagles hammered the Giants in their first meeting this season, in their last six games these two have combined to hit Under this point five times – all by four points or more below this number. Familiarity will come into play and every point will be safeguarded, which again could lead to as many or more field goals as touchdowns. Take the Under (-111).

The Damar Hamlin tragedy abruptly ended the regular-season meeting, which had huge postseason ramifications. The Bengals were ahead 7-3 and driving when the game stopped. Had they won, this rematch would be in Cincinnati. As much motivation as Hamlin is going to provide pregame to the Bills Mafia, the Bengals have their own motivation – revenge.

The Over/Under acknowledges points will be scored (48 points at -112 Over, -108 Under). Both defenses have playmakers, but the straw that stirs for both teams is their offenses. Their defenses can struggle and still win games. If their offenses struggle, it’s a lot harder to win. I see both offenses taking chances downfield and enough splash plays will happen that there are too many scenarios (good, bad or hideous for the losing team) that hit the Over to avoid. Take the Over (-112).

This is an ideal betting matchup, because the Cowboys have a dedicated fan base that has surrendered January money for pushing 30 years. America’s Torn Betting Slip. Fresh off their win against an aging core of a Buccaneers roster, the Cowboy Swagger is back in play and dreams of punching the 49ers in their Purdy mouth are afoot.

The result is that the 49ers are small home favorites (3.5 points at -112 Cowboys, -108 49ers). It isn’t the San Francisco offense that has the team in this position – even though it has been weaponized since Christian McCaffrey arrived. It’s the league’s top-ranked defense. Dallas has a lot of talent, but it doesn’t take many mistakes – in any of the three phases of the game – for a team like the 49ers to take advantage of and exploit. Take the 49ers and lay 3.5 points (-108).

