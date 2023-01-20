Fantasy football injury report: Divisional Round

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Divisional Round fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions:



BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) fully participated all week and are not on the final report.



CINCINNATI BENGALS

OG Alex Cappa (ankle) has been ruled out again, and starting LT Jonah Williams (knee) will join him on the shelf.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Saturday

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable again, but he’ll be on the field. OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen), C Luke Fortner (back) and WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) are questionable after limited sessions Thursday.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Saturday

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not play after sitting out all week. DE Frank Clark (groin) escaped being slapped with an injury tag after three straight limited showings.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Saturday

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) was limited all week long but avoided an injury designation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Saturday

RT Lane Johnson (groin) received some rest time this week and was fully available in Thursday’s session, helping him avoid an injury label.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) is not on the injury report after fully practicing Friday.