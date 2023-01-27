Fantasy football injury report: Conference Championships

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Conference Championships fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Mecole Hardman, RB Elijah Mitchell



CINCINNATI BENGALS

OG Alex Cappa (ankle) and LT Jonah Williams (knee) have been ruled out again. TE Hayden Hurst (calf) was a full-go in Friday’s session and avoided an injury tag.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle) escaped being slapped with injury tags after three straight full showings. TE Travis Kelce (back) was added Friday as a full participant but still drew a questionable designation. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) avoided an injury label.



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RT Lane Johnson (groin, rest) received some rest time this week and was fully available in Friday’s session to avoid an injury label.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) didn’t practice all week and is out. WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) are not on the injury report after fully practicing Friday. RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) will be a game-time decision and is questionable after failing to practice all week.

