Fantasy football injury report: Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII fantasy football injury report

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was placed on IR, and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) was activated from said list. WR Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle), RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) fully practiced Friday and avoided injury designations.



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RT Lane Johnson (groin, rest) and OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest) fully practiced Friday and are not on the injury report.