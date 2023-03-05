2023 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. There are fewer big name wide receivers up for grabs than last year, but each position contains notable players that will be on fantasy rosters this season.

Quarterbacks

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status Lamar Jackson 26 BAL 2242 17 Franchised Derek Carr 31 LV NO 3522 24 4-year, $150M Geno Smith 32 SEA 4282 30 Daniel Jones 26 NYG 3205 15 Jimmy Garoppolo 31 SF 2437 16 Jacoby Brissett 30 CLE 2608 12 Taylor Heinicke 30 WAS 1859 12 Andy Dalton 35 NO 2871 18 Carson Wentz 30 WAS 1755 11 Baker Mayfield 28 LAR 2163 10 Sam Darnold 26 CAR 1143 7

Running backs

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status Josh Jacobs 25 LV 2053 12 Saquon Barkley 26 NYG 1650 10 Jamaal Williams 28 DET 1139 17 Tony Pollard 26 DAL 1378 12 Franchised Miles Sanders 26 PHI 1347 11 David Montgomery 26 CHI 1117 6 Devin Singletary 25 BUF 1099 6 Jerick McKinnon 31 KC 803 10 Samaje Perine 27 CIN 681 6 Latavius Murray 33 DEN 892 6 Jeff Wilson 27 MIA 1045 6 Alexander Mattison 25 MIN 374 6 Raheem Mostert 31 MIA 1032 5 D’Onta Foreman 27 CAR 940 5 Kenyan Drake 29 BAL 571 5 James Robinson 24 NYJ 476 5 Kareem Hunt 28 CLE 650 4 Dontrell Hilliard 28 TEN 322 4 Boston Scott 28 PHI 232 3 Damien Harris 26 NE 559 3 JaMycal Hasty 26 JAC 320 3 Rashaad Penny 27 SEA 362 2 Mark Ingram 33 NO 301 1 Ronald Jones II 26 KC 92 1

Wide receivers

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status JuJu Smith-Schuster 26 KC 933 3 Jakobi Meyers 26 NE 804 6 Allen Lazard 27 GB 788 6 Mack Hollins 29 LV 690 4 Marquise Goodwin 32 SEA 387 4 Mecole Hardman 25 KC 297 4 Richie James 27 NYG 569 4 DJ Chark 26 DET 502 3 Marvin Jones 33 JAC 529 3 Olamide Zaccheaus 26 ATL 533 3 Parris Campbell 26 IND 581 3 Noah Brown 27 DAL 555 3 Deandre Carter 30 LAC 538 3 Nelson Agholor 30 NE 362 2 Julio Jones 34 TB 299 2 Chris Moore 30 HOU 526 2 Trent Sherfield 27 MIA 417 2 Darius Slayton 26 NYG 724 2 Sterling Shepard 30 NYG 154 1 Randall Cobb 32 GB 417 1 Jarvis Landry 30 NO 272 1 Zach Pascal 28 PHI 150 1 Keelan Cole 30 LV 141 1 Sammy Watkins 30 BAL 325 0 T.Y. Hilton 33 DAL 121 0

Tight ends