2023 NFL Combine Results: QB, RB, WR and TE

The NFL combine is the first objective look at the 2023 class of rookies and a chance to see what their measurables actually are – not what the university PR department has pushed. Extreme values are always the most interesting but the bottom line to every player isn’t their weight, height, or speed.

It’s all about the yards and scores they generate when facing opposing NFL defenses. But the measurables below will impact where they are drafted and by whom, and that will define their opportunity and situation as a rookie.

Quarterbacks

First Round Prospects School HT WT Hand 40-yard Bryce Young Alabama 5’10 204 9.75 — C.J. Stroud Ohio State 6’3 214 10 — Anthony Richardson Florida 6’4 244 10.5 4.43 Will Levis Kentucky 6’4 229 10.63 — Rest of Class School HT WT Hand 40-yard Tyson Bagent Shepherd 6’3 213 9.5 4.79 Stetson Bennett Georgia 5’11 192 10 4.67 Malik Cunningham Louisville 6’0 192 9.5 4.53 Max Duggan TCU 6’2 207 9.88 4.52 Jake Haener Fresno State 6’0 207 9.38 — Jaren Hall BYU 6’0 207 9.5 — Hendon Hooker Tennessee 6’3 217 10.5 — Tanner McKee Stanford 6’6 231 9.38 — Aidan O’Connell Purdue 6’3 213 9.75 — Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA 6’2 203 9.88 4.56 Clayton Tune Houston 6’3 220 9.38 4.64

The first four quarterbacks above should all see first-round selections and a near-certainty that they’ll be given appreciable playing time as a rookie. Bryce Young is expected to be the first taken and that could be with the 1.01 pick that is currently held by the Bears but available to anyone if the price is right. He threw a ridiculous 79 touchdowns over the last two seasons in Alabama but he played with a listed height of 6-0. Seems he shrank two inches and he enters the NFL at almost exactly the same size as Kyler Murray.

Many of the prospects declined to run a 40-yard dash but should during the Pro Days at their college. Anthony Richardson enters the draft as a dual threat and his blazing 40-time suggests his success will continue when he is in the NFL. C.J. Stroud totaled 85 touchdown passes in his two seasons for Ohio State as a dangerous pocket passer. Will Levis could show up later in the first round after success in Kentucky as another quarterback with elite measurables as a passer, tough with lesser college stats.

This is considered to be an average to good class of quarterbacks and should produce at least a couple of 2023 starters.

Running Backs

Early Round Prospects School HT WT Hand 40-yard Bijan Robinson Texas 5’11 215 9.75 4.46 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 5’9 199 9.25 4.36 Zach Charbonnet UCLA 6’0 214 9.88 4.53 Kenny McIntosh Georgia 6’0 204 9 4.62 Zach Evans Mississippi 5’11 202 10.25 — Devon Achane Texas A&M 5’9 188 8.5 4.32 Rest of Class School HT WT Hand 40-yard Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh 5’10 216 8.25 — Tank Bigsby Auburn 6’0 210 9.5 4.56 Chase Brown Illinois 5’10 209 10 4.43 Travis Dye USC 5’10 201 9.25 — Tiyon Evans Louisville 5’10 225 8.5 4.52 Eric Gray Oklahoma 5’10 207 9.75 — Evan Hull Northwestern 5’11 209 9.25 4.47 Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 5’8 203 9 — Roschon Johnson Texas 6’0 219 9.63 4.58 Hunter Luepke North Dakota State 6’1 230 9.63 — DeWayne McBride UAB 5’10 209 9.5 — Kendre Miller TCU 5’11 215 9.38 — Keaton Mitchell East Carolina 5’8 179 9.25 4.37 Camerun Peoples Appalachian State 6’1 217 9.75 4.61 Deneric Prince Tulsa 6’0 216 9.25 4.41 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky 6’0 217 8.63 — Tyjae Spears Tulane 5’10 201 10 — Tavion Thomas Utah 6’0 237 9.25 4.74 SaRodorick Thompson Texas Tech 6’0 207 9 4.67 Sean Tucker Syracuse 5’9 207 9.5 — Deuce Vaughn Kansas State 5’5 179 9.5 —

The devaluing of running backs in the NFL will be apparent in the NFL draft, with Bijan Robinson the only running back that should be a lock for the first round. The ex-Longhorn runner is fast, has prototypical size and elite rushing skills that will net him a starting gig in Week 1. He’ll be highly coveted in fantasy drafts and is expected to go in the first half of the first round, if not Top-10.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a smaller player at 5-9, 199 pounds but was a speedy dynamo for the Crimson Tide last year and brings dual-threat skills that could see him potentially sneak into the end of the first round, but more likely be taken in the second.

This could be another draft with running back quality lasting into Day 3 which means any NFL team can reach them. That handful of rookies with significant production have to land in a great offense with at least a solid shot at a complementary role.

Wide Receivers

Early Round Prospects School HT WT Hand 40-yard Quentin Johnston TCU 6’3 208 9.63 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State 6’1 196 9 — Jordan Addison USC 5’11 173 8.75 4.49 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 6’0 176 9 4.4 Zay Flowers Boston College 5’9 182 9.25 4.42 Rashee Rice SMU 6’1 204 9.5 4.51 Cedric Tillman Tennessee 6’3 213 10 4.54 Kayshon Boutte LSU 5’11 195 9.5 4.5 Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State 6’2 203 9.38 4.53 Jonathan Mingo Mississippi 6’2 220 10.38 4.46 Josh Downs North Carolina 5’9 171 9.25 4.48 Rest of Class School HT WT Hand 40-yard Ronnie Bell Michigan 6’0 191 9.5 4.54 Jake Bobo UCLA 6’4 206 10 — Jalen Brooks South Carolina 6’1 201 9.5 4.69 Jason Brownlee Southern Mississippi 6’2 198 9.75 4.59 Jacob Copeland Maryland 5’11 201 8.63 4.42 Derius Davis TCU 5’8 165 8 4.36 Nathaniel Dell Houston 5’8 165 8.63 4.49 Dontay Demus Jr. Maryland 6’3 212 9.75 4.57 Demario Douglas Liberty 5’8 179 8.75 4.44 Grant DuBose Charlotte 6’2 201 9.5 4.57 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia 6’4 221 9.38 4.38 Antoine Green North Carolina 6’2 199 9 4.47 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas 6’2 215 10 4.66 Malik Heath Mississippi 6’2 213 9.13 4.64 Elijah Higgins Stanford 6’3 235 10.5 4.54 Andrei Iosivas Princeton 6’3 205 8.75 4.43 Kearis Jackson Georgia 5’11 196 9.38 4.55 Rakim Jarrett Maryland 6’0 192 9.38 4.44 Michael Jefferson Louisiana 6’4 199 9.63 4.56 Jaray Jenkins LSU 6’2 204 10 4.6 CJ Johnson East Carolina 6’2 224 10.25 — Charlie Jones Purdue 5’11 175 9 4.43 Malik Knowles Kansas State 6’2 196 8.75 — Matt Landers Arkansas 6’4 200 9.25 4.37 Marvin Mims Oklahoma 5’11 183 9 4.38 Jalen Moreno-Cropper Fresno State 5’11 172 8.88 4.4 Puka Nacua BYU 6’2 201 9.5 — Joseph Ngata Clemson 6’3 217 10.25 4.54 Trey Palmer Nebraska 6’0 192 9.63 4.33 A.T. Perry Wake Forest 6’4 198 9.25 4.47 Jayden Reed Michigan State 5’11 187 9.13 4.45 Tyler Scott Cincinnati 5’10 177 9 4.44 Justin Shorter Florida 6’4 229 10 4.55 Mitchell Tinsley Penn State 6’0 199 10 4.6 Tre Tucker Cincinnati 5’9 182 8.63 4.4 Parker Washington Penn State 5’10 204 10.13 — Jalen Wayne South Alabama 6’2 210 9.38 4.51 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia 6’1 206 10 4.62 Michael Wilson Stanford 6’2 213 9.75 4.58

The two measurables that are most valued with wideouts are height (without losing speed) and 40-times. While there are many 6-2 wideouts, there are plenty of solid prospects that are not relying on just standing tall over the middle. And there will be fantasy value produced from this group this year, but it will be the combination of their talent and measurables plus the situation and quarterback that they are paired with on their new team.

Both Quentin Johnston (TCU) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) are expected to be first-round picks. Johnston is the consensus best wideout in the draft. Jordan Addison, and Zay Flowers are also expected to be Day 1 picks by a receiver-needy team. There’s still time for receivers to jockey for better draft slots and all it takes is one team interested.

There should be up to ten wide receivers taken in the first two rounds and each will carry expectations of contributing as a rookie. There are plenty of candidates to sift through and Pro Days will also help to sort out which ones will deserve fantasy attention this season.

Tight Ends

Early Round Prospects School HT WT Hand 40-yard Michael Mayer Notre Dame 6’5 249 9.5 4.70 Dalton Kincaid Utah 6’4 246 10.25 — Luke Musgrave Oregon State 6’6 253 10.38 4.61 Darnell Washington Georgia 6’7 264 11 4.64 Sam LaPorta Iowa 6’3 245 10.25 4.59 Rest of Class School HT WT Hand 40-yard Davis Allen Clemson 6’6 245 10 4.84 Payne Durham Purdue 6’6 253 9.75 4.87 Noah Gindorff North Dakota State 6’6 263 10 — Tucker Kraft South Dakota State 6’5 254 10 4.69 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion 6’7 255 10.25 4.55 Cameron Latu Alabama 6’4 242 9.5 — Will Mallory Miami 6’5 239 9.38 4.54 Kyle Patterson Air Force 6’5 260 9.25 — Luke Schoonmaker Michigan 6’5 251 9 4.63 Brenton Strange Penn State 6’4 253 9.63 4.70 Leonard Taylor Cincinnati 6’5 250 10.13 — Travis Vokolek Nebraska 6’6 259 9.5 — Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest 6’4 247 8.75 4.7 Josh Whyle Cincinnati 6’7 248 9.5 4.69 Brayden Willis Oklahoma 6’4 241 9.75 —

Historically, rookie tights do not carry enough reliability to merit any fantasy start, but one or two may emerge as a weekly option later in the season. Michael Mayer is the consensus best tight end but that’s as much as being a receiver as a blocker. Any tight end with sub-4.8 40-time has the wheels to be a receiver that tacks on yardage. Darnell Washington is not only the tallest at 6-7, but ran a 4.64 as the heaviest tight end (264 pounds).

The first tight end should be Mayer and while there’s a small chance that he’s taken at the end of the first round, he’s more likely to lead the five top tight ends that will be taken on Day 2.