USA Today Sports

2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

Fantasy football player movement

2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

By March 8, 2023 8:08 am

By |

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

 Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI
Gone: A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
ATL
Gone: Marcus Mariota
BAL
Gone:
BUF
Gone:  
CAR
Gone:
CHI
Gone:  
CIN
Gone:  
CLE
Gone:  
DAL
Gone:  
DEN
Gone:  
DET
Gone:
GB
Gone:  
HOU
Gone:  
IND
Gone:
JAC
Gone:
KC
Gone:
LAC
Gone:
LAR
Gone:
LVR
Gone:  Derek Carr  
MIA
Gone:  
MIN
Gone:  
NE
Gone:    
NO Derek Carr
Gone:  
NYG
Gone:   Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay		  
NYJ
Gone:  
PHI
Gone:
PIT
Gone:  
SEA
Gone:  
SF
Gone:  
TB
Gone: Tom Brady (ret)   Cameron Brate
TEN
Gone: Robert Woods
WAS
Gone: Carson Wentz

 

, , , Fantasy football player movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home