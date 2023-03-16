USA Today Sports

2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

By March 16, 2023 10:08 am

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

 Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI
Gone: A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
ATL Taylor Heinicke Jonnu Smith
Gone: Marcus Mariota
BAL
Gone:
BUF
Gone: Case Keenum  
CAR Andy Dalton Miles Sanders Hayden Hurst
Gone: Sam Darnold DJ Moore
CHI Travis Homer DJ Moore
Gone:   David Montgomery
CIN
Gone: Samaje Perine Hayden Hurst
CLE Jacoby Brissett
Gone:  
DAL
Gone: Ezekiel Elliott Noah Brown
DEN Jarrett Stidham Samaje Perine
Gone:   Mike Boone
Chase Edmonds
DET David Montgomery
Gone: Jamaal Williams
GB
Gone: Allen Lazard
HOU Case Keenum Mike Boone Robert Woods
Noah Brown
Gone:   Phillip Dorsett
IND
Gone: Matt Ryan
JAC
Gone:
KC
Gone: JuJu Smith-Schuster
LAC
Gone:
LAR
Gone: Baker Mayfield
LVR Jimmy Garoppolo Jakobi Meyers
Phillip Dorsett
Gone:  Derek Carr
Jarrett Stidham		 Darren Waller
MIA Mike White
Gone:  
MIN
Gone: Adam Thielen  
NE James Robinson JuJu Smith-Schuster
Gone:   Jakobi Meyers Jonnu Smith
NO Derek Carr Jamaal Williams
Gone: Andy Dalton  
NYG  Darren Waller
Gone:   Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay		  
NYJ Allen Lazard
Gone: Mike White James Robinson  
PHI Rashaad Penny
Gone: Miles Sanders
PIT
Gone:  
SEA
Gone:   Rashaad Penny
Travis Homer
SF Sam Darnold
Gone: Jimmy Garoppolo  
TB Baker Mayfield Chase Edmonds
Gone: Tom Brady (ret)   Cameron Brate
TEN
Gone: Robert Woods
WAS Jacoby Brissett
Gone: Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke

 

