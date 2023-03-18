2023 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. There are fewer big name wide receivers up for grabs than last year, but each position contains notable players that will be on fantasy rosters this season.

Quarterbacks

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status Lamar Jackson 26 BAL 2242 17 NE-Franchised Derek Carr 31 LV NO 3522 24 4-year, $150M Geno Smith 32 SEA 4282 30 Daniel Jones 26 NYG NYG 3205 15 4-year, $160M Jimmy Garoppolo 31 SF LV 2437 16 3-year, $68M Jacoby Brissett 30 CLE WAS 2608 12 1-year, $10M Taylor Heinicke 30 WAS 1859 12 Andy Dalton 35 NO CAR 2871 18 2-year, $10M Carson Wentz 30 WAS 1755 11 Baker Mayfield 28 LAR TB 2163 10 1-year, $8.5M Sam Darnold 26 CAR SF 1143 7 1-year, $4.5M

Running backs

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status Josh Jacobs 25 LV 2053 12 Franchised Saquon Barkley 26 NYG 1650 10 Franchised Leonard Fournette 28 TB 1191 6 Jamaal Williams 28 DET NO 1139 17 3-year, $12M Tony Pollard 26 DAL 1378 12 Franchised Miles Sanders 26 PHI CAR 1347 11 4-year, $25M David Montgomery 26 CHI DET 1117 6 3-year, $18M Devin Singletary 25 BUF 1099 6 Ezekiel Elliott 27 DAL 964 12 Jerick McKinnon 31 KC 803 10 Samaje Perine 27 CIN DEN 681 6 2-year, $7.5M Latavius Murray 33 DEN 892 6 Jeff Wilson 27 MIA MIA 1045 6 2-year, $8.2M Alexander Mattison 25 MIN MIN 374 6 2-year, $7M Raheem Mostert 31 MIA MIA 1032 5 2-year, $7.6M D’Onta Foreman 27 CAR 940 5 Kenyan Drake 29 BAL 571 5 James Robinson 24 NYJ NE 476 5 2-year, $8M Kareem Hunt 28 CLE 650 4 Dontrell Hilliard 28 TEN 322 4 Boston Scott 28 PHI PHI 232 3 1-year, $2M Damien Harris 26 NE 559 3 JaMycal Hasty 26 JAC 320 3 Rashaad Penny 27 SEA PHI 362 2 1-year, $1.4M Mark Ingram 33 NO 301 1 Ronald Jones II 26 KC 92 1

Wide receivers

Player Age 2022 2023 Yards TDs Status JuJu Smith-Schuster 26 KC NE 933 3 3-year, $33M Jakobi Meyers 26 NE LV 804 6 3-year, $33M Allen Lazard 27 GB NYJ 788 6 4-year, $44M Adam Thielen 32 MIN CAR 716 6 3-year, TBD Mack Hollins 29 LV ATL 690 4 1-year, $2.5M Marquise Goodwin 32 SEA 387 4 Mecole Hardman 25 KC 297 4 Richie James 27 NYG 569 4 DJ Chark 26 DET 502 3 Marvin Jones 33 JAC 529 3 Olamide Zaccheaus 26 ATL 533 3 Parris Campbell 26 IND NYG 581 3 1-year, $3M Noah Brown 27 DAL HOU 555 3 1-year, $2.6M Robert Woods 30 TEN HOU 527 2 2-year, $15.3M Deandre Carter 30 LAC 538 3 Nelson Agholor 30 NE 362 2 Julio Jones 34 TB 299 2 Chris Moore 30 HOU 526 2 Darius Slayton 26 NYG NYG 724 2 2-year, $12M Sterling Shepard 30 NYG NYG 154 1 1-year,TBD Randall Cobb 32 GB 417 1 Jarvis Landry 30 NO 272 1 Michael Thomas 30 NO NO 171 3 1-year, $10M Zach Pascal 28 PHI 150 1 Keelan Cole 30 LV 141 1 Sammy Watkins 30 BAL 325 0 T.Y. Hilton 33 DAL 121 0

Tight ends