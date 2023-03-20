2023 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. There are fewer big name wide receivers up for grabs than last year, but each position contains notable players that will be on fantasy rosters this season.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Age
|2022
|2023
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Lamar Jackson
|26
|BAL
|
|2242
|17
|NE-Franchised
|Derek Carr
|31
|LV
|NO
|3522
|24
|4-year, $150M
|Geno Smith
|32
|SEA
|
|4282
|30
|
|Daniel Jones
|26
|NYG
|NYG
|3205
|15
|4-year, $160M
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|31
|SF
|LV
|2437
|16
|3-year, $68M
|Jacoby Brissett
|30
|CLE
|WAS
|2608
|12
|1-year, $10M
|Taylor Heinicke
|30
|WAS
|
|1859
|12
|
|Andy Dalton
|35
|NO
|CAR
|2871
|18
|2-year, $10M
|Carson Wentz
|30
|WAS
|
|1755
|11
|
|Baker Mayfield
|28
|LAR
|TB
|2163
|10
|1-year, $8.5M
|Sam Darnold
|26
|CAR
|SF
|1143
|7
|1-year, $4.5M
Running backs
|Player
|Age
|2022
|2023
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Josh Jacobs
|25
|LV
|
|2053
|12
|Franchised
|Saquon Barkley
|26
|NYG
|
|1650
|10
|Franchised
|Leonard Fournette
|28
|TB
|
|1191
|6
|
|Jamaal Williams
|28
|DET
|NO
|1139
|17
|3-year, $12M
|Tony Pollard
|26
|DAL
|
|1378
|12
|Franchised
|Miles Sanders
|26
|PHI
|CAR
|1347
|11
|4-year, $25M
|David Montgomery
|26
|CHI
|DET
|1117
|6
|3-year, $18M
|Devin Singletary
|25
|BUF
|HOU
|1099
|6
|1-year, $3.8M
|Ezekiel Elliott
|27
|DAL
|
|964
|12
|
|Jerick McKinnon
|31
|KC
|
|803
|10
|
|Samaje Perine
|27
|CIN
|DEN
|681
|6
|2-year, $7.5M
|Latavius Murray
|33
|DEN
|
|892
|6
|
|Jeff Wilson
|27
|MIA
|MIA
|1045
|6
|2-year, $8.2M
|Alexander Mattison
|25
|MIN
|MIN
|374
|6
|2-year, $7M
|Raheem Mostert
|31
|MIA
|MIA
|1032
|5
|2-year, $7.6M
|D’Onta Foreman
|27
|CAR
|
|940
|5
|
|Kenyan Drake
|29
|BAL
|
|571
|5
|
|James Robinson
|24
|NYJ
|NE
|476
|5
|2-year, $8M
|Kareem Hunt
|28
|CLE
|
|650
|4
|
|Dontrell Hilliard
|28
|TEN
|
|322
|4
|
|Boston Scott
|28
|PHI
|PHI
|232
|3
|1-year, $2M
|Damien Harris
|26
|NE
|BUF
|559
|3
|1-year, TBD
|JaMycal Hasty
|26
|JAC
|
|320
|3
|
|Rashaad Penny
|27
|SEA
|PHI
|362
|2
|1-year, $1.4M
|Mark Ingram
|33
|NO
|
|301
|1
|
|Ronald Jones II
|26
|KC
|
|92
|1
|
Wide receivers
|Player
|Age
|2022
|2023
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|26
|KC
|NE
|933
|3
|3-year, $33M
|Jakobi Meyers
|26
|NE
|LV
|804
|6
|3-year, $33M
|Allen Lazard
|27
|GB
|NYJ
|788
|6
|4-year, $44M
|Adam Thielen
|32
|MIN
|CAR
|716
|6
|3-year, TBD
|Mack Hollins
|29
|LV
|ATL
|690
|4
|1-year, $2.5M
|Marquise Goodwin
|32
|SEA
|
|387
|4
|
|Mecole Hardman
|25
|KC
|
|297
|4
|
|Richie James
|27
|NYG
|
|569
|4
|
|DJ Chark
|26
|DET
|
|502
|3
|
|Marvin Jones
|33
|JAC
|
|529
|3
|
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|26
|ATL
|
|533
|3
|
|Parris Campbell
|26
|IND
|NYG
|581
|3
|1-year, $3M
|Noah Brown
|27
|DAL
|HOU
|555
|3
|1-year, $2.6M
|Robert Woods
|30
|TEN
|HOU
|527
|2
|2-year, $15.3M
|Deandre Carter
|30
|LAC
|
|538
|3
|
|Nelson Agholor
|30
|NE
|
|362
|2
|
|Julio Jones
|34
|TB
|
|299
|2
|
|Chris Moore
|30
|HOU
|
|526
|2
|
|Darius Slayton
|26
|NYG
|NYG
|724
|2
|2-year, $12M
|Sterling Shepard
|30
|NYG
|NYG
|154
|1
|1-year,TBD
|Randall Cobb
|32
|GB
|
|417
|1
|
|Jarvis Landry
|30
|NO
|
|272
|1
|
|Michael Thomas
|30
|NO
|NO
|171
|3
|1-year, $10M
|Zach Pascal
|28
|PHI
|ARI
|150
|1
|2-year, TBD
|Keelan Cole
|30
|LV
|
|141
|1
|
|Sammy Watkins
|30
|BAL
|
|325
|0
|
|T.Y. Hilton
|33
|DAL
|
|121
|0
|
Tight ends
|Player
|Age
|2022
|2023
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Evan Engram
|28
|JAC
|
|766
|4
|Franchised
|Dalton Schultz
|27
|DAL
|HOU
|577
|5
|1-year, $9M
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|29
|GB
|CHI
|470
|2
|1-year, TBD
|Austin Hooper
|28
|TEN
|
|444
|2
|
|Jordan Akins
|31
|HOU
|
|425
|3
|
|Foster Moreau
|26
|LV
|
|420
|2
|
|Hayden Hurst
|29
|CIN
|CAR
|414
|2
|3-year, $21.8M
|Mike Gesicki
|27
|MIA
|NE
|316
|5
|1-year, $9M
|Irv Smith
|24
|MIN
|
|182
|2
|