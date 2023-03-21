USA Today Sports

2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

 Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI Zach Pascal
Gone: A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
ATL Taylor Heinicke Mack Hollins Jonnu Smith
Gone: Marcus Mariota
BAL
Gone:
BUF Damien Harris
Gone: Case Keenum Devin Singletary Trent Sherfield
CAR Andy Dalton Miles Sanders Adam Thielen Hayden Hurst
Gone: Sam Darnold D’Onta Foreman DJ Moore
CHI Travis Homer
D’Onta Foreman		 DJ Moore Robert Tonyan
Gone:   David Montgomery
CIN
Gone: Samaje Perine Hayden Hurst
CLE Jacoby Brissett Jordan Akins
Gone:  
DAL Ronald Jones Brandin Cooks
Gone: Ezekiel Elliott Noah Brown Dalton Schultz
DEN Jarrett Stidham Samaje Perine
Gone:   Mike Boone
Chase Edmonds
DET David Montgomery
Gone: Jamaal Williams DJ Chark
GB
Gone: Allen Lazard Robert Tonyan
HOU Case Keenum Mike Boone
Devin Singletary		 Robert Woods
Noah Brown		 Dalton Schultz
Gone:   Phillip Dorsett
Brandin Cooks		 Jordan Akins
O.J. Howard
IND Gardner Minshew
Gone: Matt Ryan Parris Campbell
JAC
Gone:
KC
Gone: Ronald Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster
LAC
Gone:
LAR
Gone: Baker Mayfield
LVR Jimmy Garoppolo Jakobi Meyers
Phillip Dorsett
Cam Sims		 O.J. Howard
Gone:  Derek Carr
Jarrett Stidham		 Mack Hollins Darren Waller
MIA Mike White Braxton Berrios
Gone:   Trent Sherfield Mike Gesicki
MIN
Gone: Adam Thielen  
NE James Robinson JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Gesicki
Gone: Damien Harris Jakobi Meyers Jonnu Smith
NO Derek Carr Jamaal Williams
Gone: Andy Dalton  
NYG Parris Campbell  Darren Waller
Gone:   Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay		  
NYJ Allen Lazard
Gone: Mike White James Robinson Braxton Berrios
PHI Marcus Mariota Rashaad Penny
Gone: Gardner Minshew Miles Sanders Zach Pascal
PIT
Gone:  
SEA
Gone:   Rashaad Penny
Travis Homer
SF Sam Darnold
Gone: Jimmy Garoppolo  
TB Baker Mayfield Chase Edmonds
Gone: Tom Brady (ret)   Cameron Brate
TEN
Gone: Robert Woods
WAS Jacoby Brissett
Gone: Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke		 Cam Sims

 

