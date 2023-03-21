2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was a Connecticut prep standout prior to attending Penn State for two seasons and failing to earn the starting job. Thus, he transferred to Kentucky and became the primary passer in the 2021 as a redshirt junior, which proved to be his finest season.

An offensive coordinator change and failure to adapt by the 2022 staff, in addition to shoulder and turf toe injuries suffered by Levis, led to him taking a step backward statistically as a senior. His interception ratio increased slightly from the prior year, and Levis experienced a dip in touchdown efficiency as well.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 229 pounds

40 time: N/A

Any team looking to draft Levis isn’t putting as much stock into his collegiate career as with some other prospects, and most of the incentive to draft him is based on what may be yet to come.

Table: Will Levis stats (2019-22)

Year School Class G Passing Rushing Cmp Att Pct Yds AY/A TD Int Att Yds TD *2019 Penn State rFr 6 28 47 59.6 223 3.7 2 2 51 213 3 2020 Penn State rSo 8 33 55 60.0 421 8.0 1 0 82 260 3 *2021 Kentucky rJr 13 233 353 66.0 2,826 7.7 24 13 107 376 9 *2022 Kentucky rSr 11 185 283 65.4 2,406 8.3 19 10 72 -107 2

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Strong arm and can make all of the NFL throws with ease

Prototypical frame for a pocket passer

Has taken snaps under center and in shotgun, showing system versatility

Plays through injury and has shown the ability to take a big hit

Compact throwing motion with a snappy release

Makes off-platform throws look natural

Pretty good feel for QB sneaks, particularly around the stripe

Moves around the pocket well enough as long as he sees the rush ahead of time

Team leader with strong character traits

Cons

His worst shortcoming of all is a glaring lack of pocket presence — struggles to sense unseen pressure until it’s too late

Inconsistent lower-body mechanics

Tends to play well in spurts rather than build a consistent rhythm

Questionable decision-making traits, more so when coming off his first read

Too reliant on his arm strength, which leads to costly turnovers

Needs to improve touch and ball placement on easy throws

Failed to carry a team in transition in 2022 — injuries played a role, but the loss of several linemen, coach Liam Coen and WR Wan’Dale Robinson to the NFL were felt

Fantasy football outlook

The raw talent, physical talents, and obvious upside put Levis on track to be among the top four or five quarterbacks drafted. There’s even some chatter about Carolina being intrigued enough to choose him No. 1 overall. This may not be entirely crazy … don’t discount it given head coach Frank Reich’s preference for a large-framed quarterback. The addition of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton gives the Panthers a reasonably safe stopgap to transition into the Levis era.

However, in contrast, suspect decisions on the field, flawed mechanics, and suspect decisions on the field have Levis facing quite the draft range. The premium placed on the quarterback position alone should keep him as a Day 1 selection, though he could slide somewhere into the second round.

Between the relative lack of experience and necessary tweaks, Levis could have a year’s wait before he sees meaningful action in the pros. As a result, his immediate fantasy football value is probably next to zero in single-year leagues, but there’s a chance he could be thrust into a lineup if this pro team flounders with a veteran starter.

Other than Carolina, Levis could be a target for the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.