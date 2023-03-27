2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Jordan Addison is expected to be one of the first wide receivers selected in the NFL and likely a first rounder with expectations of contributing if not starting as a rookie. Addison opened his college career with two seasons at Pitt where he started eight games as a freshman and then won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver in 2021 as a sophomore. He logged 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns over his 14 games played. He was the leading receiver in both seasons for the Panthers and dominated with his 100-catch season while playing with Kenny Pickett (now with the Steelers).

With Pickett gone, Addison entered the transfer portal and ended up with the USC Trojans. He only played 11 games there and yet was still their top receiver. He elected to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 173 pounds

40 time: 4.49 seconds

Addison has a slight build at only 173 pounds on a 5-11 frame, and will almost certainly end up playing as a slot receiver in the NFL. It would be interesting – and possible – to see him join back up with Kenny Pickett.

Table: Player NCAA stats (2020-22)

Year School Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Rush Yards TD 2020 Pitt 10 60 666 11.1 4 9 58 0 2021 Pitt 14 100 1593 15.9 17 7 56 1 2022 USC 11 59 875 14.8 8 4 33 0

Pros

Not a burner, but a capable deep threat when needed

Elite cutting ability helps tack on more yardage

Offers a complete package of skills including vision and balance

Considered a top route runner in this draft class

Elite start and stop

Excelled as a high-volume target that dominated

Already the 2020 top college receiver when paired with Kenny Pickett

Has played all over offense, always willing to do what asked

Accomplished reading secondaries and finding the right spot

Deadly with screen catches and quick-hitters

Contributes well as a run blocker

Cons

Thin build will keep him in the slot

May be jammed in press coverage

Less accomplished at contested catches

Problem with the concentration drops but improved

Fantasy outlook

Jordan Addison has proven his skill while playing with different quarterbacks and coaches between two colleges. While his slight frame will likely limit him to being a slot receiver, he has the ability to become a top contributor as he has always been. He doesn’t have the height and weight to play the outside or in congested traffic with 50/50 balls but his talents have meant that he finds the open spot and then tacks on elite yardage with tremendous open field ability.

The expectation is that he’ll be a first-round pick and potentially a Top-10. Addison would be one of the lightest receivers in the NFL if he is a starter, but that’s worked out for DeVonta Smith (170 pounds). Addison compares to Smith in many ways, though is slower (4.49 vs. 4.37 40-times). In an NFL that increasingly looks to involve slot receivers, Addison can find a productive home on a team that will be spending big to acquire him and will intend to get him onto the field as a rookie.

When Addison was paired with Kenny Pickett, both players turned in monster seasons that translated into high draft stock. He’ll be sensitive to the quality of quarterback like all receivers, and will benefit by playing in an offense that focuses more on shorter passes and ball control.

Addison offers all the qualities that the NFL want in a receiver – hands, great body control and cutting, elite smarts in getting open, and the potential of becoming a No. 1 wideout for his team. If he draws one of the better quarterbacks, he’ll offer fantasy-relevant stats as a Week 1 rookie.