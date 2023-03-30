2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. declared for the NFL following a breakout junior campaign and is poised to be among the top five or so wideouts chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was rewarded for his efforts with first-team All-Big 12 honors by FBS coaches and was second-team selection from the Associated Press. Mims also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 recognition.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 183 pounds

40 time: 4.38 seconds

Mims was a standout receiver in high school, too, setting Texas state records for career and single-season receiving yards, highlighted by a Tecmo Bowl-like stat line of 117-2,629-32 touchdowns as a senior.

Table: Marvin Mims stats (2020-22)

Year School Class G Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2020 Oklahoma Fr 11 37 610 16.5 9 2 17 8.5 0 *2021 Oklahoma So 13 32 705 22.0 5 1 15 15.0 0 *2022 Oklahoma Jr 13 54 1,083 20.1 6 2 3 1.5 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Blazing-fast strider whose speed can sneak up on a defender in a hurry — several examples of him blowing past a cornerback to create laughable separation

Operates primarily from the slot but can move all over the field to create mismatches

Special teams returner experience

Can be game planned into any system to attack from all three levels and offers game-breaking ability even in a limited role

Great body control to catch passes in traffic by contorting to find the right placement

Tracks ball well down the field and has quality hands in general

Tough to overthrow

Competitive spirit who is a known for a strong work ethic

Cons

Limited route experience, which can make him easier to game plan against early in his development

Needs to incorporate a wider variety of moves to shake press coverage at the line of scrimmage

Lacks ideal size in jump-ball situations, despite sporting a healthy 39 1/2-inch vertical

Doesn’t have the kind of wiggle and agility some may expect to see from a receiver with his explosiveness

Fantasy football outlook

A really fair athletic and stature comparison is Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Now, due to situational reasons, Mooney hasn’t been utilized as much as a downfield much as his skills suggest, but their traits are extremely similar.

Mims, a probable Day 2 selection, doesn’t profile as a true WR1 in the pros. He should make for a strong second option and could serve as dangerous vertical threat, like Hollywood Brown. In Year 1, regardless of where he lands, Mims could have a few plays per week designed to take advantage of his raw speed. It doesn’t take much route knowledge to run a nine route or catch a screen and run like the wind.

Mims’ likeliest long-term outlook is that of a low-volume, big-play type. That will help keep him involved in most settings, but it makes for a frustrating go of it in fantasy. At best, Mims is a late-round flier in conventional fantasy drafts. He’s more suited to offer matchup-based utility in daily fantasy action.