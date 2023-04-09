2023 fantasy football player movement tracker

0
By David Dorey |
April 9, 2023 10:08 am ET
Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.
| Team
|Quarterback
|Running Back
|Wide Receiver
|Tight End
|ARI
|
|
|Zach Pascal
|
|Gone:
|
|
|A.J. Green (ret)
Chosen Anderson
|
|ATL
|Taylor Heinicke
|
|Mack Hollins
Scotty Miller
|Jonnu Smith
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|
|
|
|BAL
|
|
|Nelson Agholor
Odell Beckham
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|BUF
|
|Damien Harris
|
|
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
|Devin Singletary
|Trent Sherfield
Jamison Crowder
|
|CAR
|Andy Dalton
|Miles Sanders
|Adam Thielen
DJ Chark
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|Sam Darnold
|D’Onta Foreman
|DJ Moore
|
|CHI
|
|Travis Homer
D’Onta Foreman
|DJ Moore
|Robert Tonyan
|Gone:
|
|David Montgomery
|
|
|CIN
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Samaje Perine
|
|Hayden Hurst
|CLE
|Jacoby Brissett
|
|Elijah Moore
Marquise Goodwin
|Jordan Akins
|Gone:
|
|D’Ernest Johnson
|
|
|DAL
|
|Ronald Jones
|Brandin Cooks
|
|Gone:
|
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Noah Brown
|Dalton Schultz
|DEN
|Jarrett Stidham
|Samaje Perine
|Marquez Callaway
|
|Gone:
|
|Mike Boone
Chase Edmonds
|
|
|DET
|
|David Montgomery
|Marvin Jones
|
|Gone:
|
|Jamaal Williams
|DJ Chark
|
|GB
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Allen Lazard
|Robert Tonyan
|HOU
|Case Keenum
|Mike Boone
Devin Singletary
|Robert Woods
Noah Brown
Steven Sims
|Dalton Schultz
|Gone:
|
|
|Phillip Dorsett
Brandin Cooks
|Jordan Akins
O.J. Howard
|IND
|Gardner Minshew
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Matt Ryan
|
|Parris Campbell
|
|JAC
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|D’Ernest Johnson
|Marvin Jones
|
|KC
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Ronald Jones
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
Mecole Hardman
|
|LAC
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|LAR
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Baker Mayfield
|
|Brandon Powell
Odell Beckham
|
|LVR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|
|Jakobi Meyers
Phillip Dorsett
Cam Sims
|O.J. Howard
Austin Hooper
|Gone:
| Derek Carr
Jarrett Stidham
|
|Mack Hollins
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|Mike White
|
|Braxton Berrios
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Trent Sherfield
|Mike Gesicki
|MIN
|
|
|Brandon Powell
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Adam Thielen
|
|NE
|
|James Robinson
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Mike Gesicki
|Gone:
|
|Damien Harris
|Jakobi Meyers
Nelson Agholor
|Jonnu Smith
|NO
|Derek Carr
|Jamaal Williams
|
|
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|
|Marquez Callaway
|
|NYG
|
|
|Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
| Darren Waller
|Gone:
|
|
|Sterling Shepard
Kenny Golladay
|
|NYJ
|
|
|Allen Lazard
Mecole Hardman
|
|Gone:
|Mike White
|James Robinson
|Braxton Berrios
Elijah Moore
|
|PHI
|Marcus Mariota
|Rashaad Penny
|
|
|Gone:
|Gardner Minshew
|Miles Sanders
|Zach Pascal
|
|PIT
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Steven Sims
|
|SEA
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Rashaad Penny
Travis Homer
|Marquise Goodwin
|
|SF
|Sam Darnold
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|
|
|
|TB
|Baker Mayfield
|Chase Edmonds
|
|
|Gone:
|Tom Brady (ret)
|
|Scotty Miller
|Cameron Brate
|TEN
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Robert Woods
|Austin Hooper
|WAS
|Jacoby Brissett
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke
|
|Cam Sims
|