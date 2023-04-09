Odell Beckham signs with the Ravens

Odell Beckham spent last year rehabbing his second ACL tear and will return to action with the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham signed a one-year contract worth as much as $18 million with incentives and a guaranteed $15 million. The Ravens signed Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal to bolster the receiver depth while Beckham immediately slides into a starting role, along with Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens suffered through a 2022 season that was slated to focus on better passing, and yet that lost Bateman to a foot injury after six games. The upgrade in wideouts was needed after the Raven’s ranked No. 32 in the NFL with only 204 passes thrown to the position and No. 31 in catches (127) and yards (1,578).

Beckham suffered a litany of health issues in his career, including a torn ACL (2020), shoulder, hip, back and quad injuries. He tore his ACL again in 2022 in the Super Bowl and rehabbed for the balance of last year.

Beckham’s signing may impact the Raven’s ability to retain Lamar Jackson, who is yet to sign. The Ravens have alluded to potentially drafting a top quarterback later this month. Beckham signed despite the lack of clarity at the quarterback position, though meeting his salary demands kept him from continuing his attempted comeback elsewhere.

There’s no question as to the talent that Beckham had earlier in his career, but his last full season was in 2019 when he played while dinged up. The guaranteed money was attractive for Beckham since he’s been oft-injured in recent years. He’ll be a boom-or-bust fantasy player, one that likely is drafted based more on the elite production of years ago and less on the reality of a player that hasn’t been able to remain on the field.