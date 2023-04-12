2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

The nephew of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, this Oregon State alum offers more potential and promise than proven production. Musgrave saw sparse use in his first two seasons in Corvallis, which included the COVID-shortened 2000 season. He stepped up with 22 catches as a junior and was expected to reach the next level as a senior but was lost for the season with a knee injury after two games.

Musgrave was cleared by doctors for the NFL combine where he shined after running a 4.6 40-yard dash and turning in intriguing measurables that point to his role as a receiver.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 253 pounds

40 time: 4.61 seconds

He’ll likely be a Day 2 selection, and has gone under the radar largely because of the knee injury that robbed him of what should have been his pinnacle season at Oregon State. He started that year with eleven catches in just two games.

Table: Player NCAA stats (2019-22)

Year School Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Rush Yards TD 2019 Oregon State 2 2 18 9.0 0 0 0 0 2020 Oregon State 6 12 142 11.8 0 0 0 0 2021 Oregon State 10 22 304 13.8 1 1 (-1) 0 2022 Oregon State 2 11 169 15.4 1 0 0 0

Pros

Well-rounded tight end with solid blocking skills

Good burst gets him downfield past second-level defenders

Red-zone and end-zone role amped by 6-6 frame

Crisp route runner

Prototypical size for the position

Soft hands on a huge downfield target

Wins contested catches – can dominate smaller defensive backs

College resume impacted from playing in an average, inconsistent offense

Cons

Lack of demonstrated production after four seasons at Oregon State

Returns from a knee injury, but has been completely cleared

Still room to develop skills as a receiver with separation and beating physical contact by defenders

Needs pro-quality training and development to reach potential

Fantasy outlook

Musgrave left college with all the speed, size and measurables to become a viable starter in the NFL, but his lack of receptions after four seasons means he’s a work in progress and requires a leap of faith by his team. He came from NFL genetics and played as a wide receiver in high school. He has the skill set to be at least an adequate to good blocker, and there are plenty of reasons to expect he’ll succeed more as a receiver though it may take a season or two before he reaches his potential.

Even though he totaled just 47 catches after four years at Oregon State, Musgrave is still expected to become a Round 2 or Round 3 selection. He is still arguably a Top-5 tight end in this draft.

Musgrave is linked to potential suitors like the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll need to land in an offense that lacks a true No. 1 tight end to offer any rookie fantasy value, and at best, he’d only be a late-season streaming option. But his long-term outlook is far brighter, and he makes a prudent dynasty pick aiming at a payoff in a year or two.