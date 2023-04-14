2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby was a much-coveted recruit by colleges thanks to winning the Class AA Georgia Player of the Year as a junior, when he ran for 2,221 yards at Callaway High School. That led him to sign with the Auburn Tigers where he became their primary running back even as a rookie. He won the SEC Freshman of the Year and First-Team Freshman All-SEC.

He became the Tigers’ Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 when he ran for 1,099 yards and ten scores on 223 carries. He topped 100 rushing yards in five games and handled up to 29 rushes per game.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 215 pounds

40 time: 4.56 seconds

Tank Bigsby declared for the NFL draft after his junior season when he rushed slightly less but turned in a career-best 30 catches for 180 yards. He saw fewer carries per game but added up to six receptions as a more complete weapon. He brings north-south ability but developed more last year than just an inside runner crashing through the line.

Table: Player NCAA stats (2020-22)

Year School Games Runs Yards Avg. TD Catch Yards TD 2020 Auburn 10 138 834 6.0 5 11 84 0 2021 Auburn 13 223 1099 4.9 10 21 184 0 2022 Auburn 12 179 970 5.4 10 30 180 0

Pros

Tough inside runner with legs that don’t stop churning

Great balance and sharp cuts while in traffic

Soft hands and increased role as a receiver

One-cut runner that can break off long runs

Solid pass protector

Runs angry at the goal line

Excellent horizontal cutting for a bigger back

Prototypical size

Adequate straight-line speed to pick up chunks of yardage

Cons

Occasionally too patient waiting for a clear lane

Can leave yards on the field trying to make a bigger play instead of just taking what the defense is giving

Lacks elite speed – only 4.56 but ran a 4.45 at his Pro Day

Pass experience limited to check-downs

Fantasy outlook

Bigsby’s name should be called early on Day 3 in Round 4 or Round 5. That means he’s available to any team needing a complementary back that can potentially evolve into their primary. A common knock on him is that he’s good in every way but not quite great in any. There’s plenty of need in the NFL for a running the quality of Bigsby, and he’ll be added by a team looking for more than just backfield depth.

He’s also yet to find his ceiling, so he could develop further in the NFL and become better than he already is. He handled 30 catches last year, but they were dump-off passes and he has much to learn if he is to become a receiving back that runs actual routes.

He’s been likened to Dalvin Cook and David Montgomery. Bigsby will be snapped up on Day 3 by a team that didn’t buy an early round back but still wants someone to fill a role as a rookie. He has enough upside that he’ll be worth a later-round fantasy draft pick but it depends on where he lands and the situation there to better adjust his expectations as a rookie.

Expect that he’ll wind up on a team searching for a solid No. 2 back to pair with their current starter. That could include the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, or Los Angeles Chargers.