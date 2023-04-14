2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

A two-way prep player who moved from wide receiver to tight end in college, Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta brings a blend of receiving chops and scheme versatility to the pros.

Coming from a school known for its tight end success, LaPorta set Iowa’s all-time record for career receptions and led his Big Ten positional mates in catches during the 2021 season.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

40 time: 4.59 seconds

LaPorta is primarily a “move” tight end who flexes into the slot and can fit many systems. The position is deep in this draft class, and he’s a top-50 prospect, according to most draft pundits.

Table: Sam LaPorta stats (2018-22)

Year School Class G Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2019 Iowa Fr 6 15 188 12.5 0 0 0 — 0 2020 Iowa So 8 27 271 10.0 1 0 0 — 0 *2021 Iowa Jr 14 53 670 12.6 3 0 0 — 0 *2022 Iowa Sr 12 58 657 11.3 1 2 6 3.0 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Experienced in a pro-style offense but also can fit into multiple systems

Natural hands-catcher who often had to go out of his way to reel in errant passes from substandard quarterback play

Athletic movement traits to excel after the catch and create YAC

Dangerous down the seam but also is adept at generating production on manufactured touches

Demonstrates a nuanced understanding of route-running techniques through varied footwork, body lean, and head fakes

Creates mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller safeties

Aggressively attacks the ball in contested situations

Displays spacial awareness vs. zone coverage and also near the sidelines

Unrealized potential as a blocker if NFL coaches can finely tune his technique

Boasts a nasty stiff-arm

Cons

Lacks the size and strength to be an anchor in pass protection — the majority of his negatives stem from blocking deficiencies

Wasn’t overly productive and racked up just five scores over 153 catches

Has room to grow in terms of route tree development

Fantasy football outlook

LaPorta reminds of a former Iowa tight end from 20 years ago in Dallas Clark. Any team drafting him LaPorta will benefit from not trying to force him into a role he’s not meant to occupy. While LaPorta’s offerings for pro teams will increase as he improves as a blocker, thus keeping him on the field more, he’s at his best running routes in the middle of the field.

Expect a Round 3 draft placement to be his ceiling, but he should be off the board before the fifth round. He’d shine in a spread passing attack or a creative West Coast system, such as a variant of the Sean McVay or Andy Reid coaching trees. That said, rookie tight ends tend to struggle to make a difference in fantasy, so LaPorta probably will remain irrelevant during the 2023 season.