David Dorey’s updated mock draft of 2023 is now out. Sound off on social media and let us know what you think.

We’ll be unveiling several more mock drafts leading up to the real thing, so be sure to check back with our 2023 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of our offerings.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

*Note: Miami forfeited its No. 21 overall selection for tampering.