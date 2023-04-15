2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn‘s stats may jump off the page nearly as much as his lack of prototypical size, but his last two years with the Wildcats show there’s a place for him in the NFL.

Vaughn garnered first-team Associated Press All-American and All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2021 and ’22 after being named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He capped off his FBS career by leading the nation in all-purpose yards (1,936).

With at least nine offensive touchdowns in each of his three collegiate years, Vaughn has displayed elite versatility and a knack for making big plays. However, his glaring dearth of NFL-caliber size will immediately turn off many general managers and limit him to a Day 3 selection.

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 179 pounds

40 time: 4.43 seconds

Table: Deuce Vaughn stats (2020-22)

Year School Class G Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD 2020 Kansas State Fr 10 123 642 5.2 7 25 434 17.4 2 *2021 Kansas State So 13 235 1,404 6.0 18 49 468 9.6 4 *2022 Kansas State Jr 14 293 1,558 5.3 9 42 378 9.0 3

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Lethal lateral agility — has a number of reliable moves at his disposal to create separation in tight quarters

Considerable production and held up to a hefty workload

Butters his bread with short-area quickness

Excellent body control and spacial awareness

Utilizes lack of size to hide behind blockers and has a great feel for picking his way through traffic

Dangerous in the screen game but also can play from the slot

Pretty good contact balance for his size — several examples on tape of defenders failing to wrap up only to see him pinball away from the tackle attempt

Only seven career special teams returns but profiles as a viable option

Cons

Among the smallest prospects in recent memory — his size will immediately narrow down the field of potential landing spots

Lacks elite top-end speed and is quicker than fast, so defenders will run him down from behind

A liability in pass protection

Sometimes gets “too cute” looking to stack moves and create extra yardage

Will be isolated to niche roles and system fits as a pro

Fantasy football outlook

Vaughn isn’t the first electrifying, small-stature back to enter the NFL by any means, nor will he be the last. He’s not as stoutly built as some of the recent examples who’ve found success, like Darren Sproles or Jacquizz Rodgers, though.

Expect in the neighborhood of a Round 6 draft placement to any number of teams, but we’re looking at a career of change-of-pace, gadget-based utility. He has value on clear passing downs as a receiver, which is the likeliest way Vaughn will matter in fantasy football, so consider just about anything positive he does on the ground as a bonus.

Whether it be Year 1 or his final pro season, Vaughn may never materialize as more than a fill-in option for fake football purposes.