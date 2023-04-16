2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington opted for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons with the Nittany Lions, which was arguably highlighted by a six-touchdown 2020 season as a true freshman.

While he never posted eye-popping statistics in his FBS career, Washington earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022, despite missing three games due to injury. He’s a blue-collar wideout whose projected draft stock should materialize a Day 3 draft selection.

Height: 5-foot-9 3/4

Weight: 204 pounds

40 time: N/A

Unimpressive as an athlete, Washington will forge his NFL path as a hard worker with positive intangibles. He’ll endear himself to any coaching staff that puts grit, determination, and fearlessness over flashy gym rats.

Table: Parker Washington stats (2020-22)

Year School Class G Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD 2020 Penn State Fr 9 36 489 13.6 6 0 0 — 0 *2021 Penn State So 13 64 820 12.8 4 2 12 6.0 0 *2022 Penn State Jr 10 46 611 13.3 2 2 8 4.0 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Makes his living over the middle of the field as a glorified possession receiver

Stoutly built frame who can take a hit

Great ball skills and concentration in traffic

Shows a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage

Boasts a grinder mentality who fights for every extra yard — doesn’t mess around trying to dance in the open field

Several catches on tape that jump off the screen — excellent concentration to make contested catches, especially when he needs to contort for a difficult grab

Strong enough to run through arm tackles and bounce off glancing hits

Potential for versatile utility in the running game on jet sweeps and as a punt returner

Cons

Lacks athleticism and isn’t twitchy

Won’t outrun level defenders and struggles to access a second gear — no official 40 time is available, but he ran a 4.57 coming out of high school

Wasn’t overly productive

Route-running traits are inconsistent — sometimes rounds breaks and adds extra steps

Limited upside and needs to fit a specific role in an offense to reach full potential

Fantasy football outlook

Regardless of where he winds up, Washington will profile as a slot receiver in the NFL but likely will see his career play out as a rotational player. It’s improbable he develops into a weekly fantasy football asset, but PPR gamers may have a short window in which Washington is a useful fill-in. Think of him as a early-career Randall Cobb type who could find himself force-fed passes in the right system.