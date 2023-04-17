2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

A Maryland prep product who was expected to redshirt in 2020, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker instead racked up 739 offensive yards as a true freshman during the pandemic-impacted season. He would take full command of the backfield in ’21, racking up seven straight 100-yard rushing efforts on his way to garnering first-team All-ACC and second-team Associated Press All-American honors.

Height: 5-foot-9 1/4

Weight: 207 pounds

40 time: N/A

In 2022, Tucker’s rushing production dipped, though his aerial offerings improved, and he still managed to turn in a second-team All-ACC campaign. His last two years show an NFL belonging, but he’s probably facing a draft placement no earlier than Round 4.

Table: Sean Tucker stats (2020-22)

Year School Class G Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD 2020 Syracuse Fr 9 137 626 4.6 4 8 113 14.1 0 2021 Syracuse So 12 246 1,496 6.1 12 20 255 12.8 2 *2022 Syracuse Jr 12 206 1,060 5.1 11 36 254 7.1 2

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Explosive lower body to produce elite speed — 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and ran in the 4.3s during his last clocked 40 time coming out of high school. Tucker is a two-time Maryland state 55-meter dash champion, plus winner of 100- and 200-meter sprints.

Quality vision and patience to hit the cutback lane

Unafraid of lowering his pads if he cannot get around a defender

Dangerous in the short-area passing game

Built for a zone-blocking system but can fit most designs

Competitive with a grinder mentality who can wear on defenses if given ample carries

Cons

Sometimes appears to be indecisive if probed in the backfield or forced off-script

Despite having excellent long speed, his initial burst isn’t impressive, which can cause issues exploding through tight quarters

Inconsistent hands as a receiver and has one fumble in each of the last three seasons

Leaves plenty to be desired as a pass blocker — launches too frequently into chip blocks and needs to better anchor against bull rushes

Doesn’t create much on his own — most of his best runs came with superior line play

Fantasy football outlook

Tucker will be at his best in a zone-blocking scheme and during outsize stretch plays, and his average receiving skills will have him facing a two-down role in most offenses. He won’t manufacture much on his own without quality line play, so the upside for fantasy success is quite limited.

In the right situation, he certainly can offer RB2 results here and there, but Tucker will most likely be a career backup with the occasional appearance worthy of spot duty in fantasy football lineups.