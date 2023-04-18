2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed joined the Spartans after spending the 2018 season with Central Michigan and having to sit out the 2019 campaign due to transfer rules. He was an immediate contributor as a true freshman and enjoyed a breakout 2021 season that resulted in second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Height: 5-foot-10 7/8

Weight: 191 pounds

40 time: 4.45 seconds

Reed would see his stats dip in his redshirt senior season over all 11 games played, though his all-around contributions were enough to warrant another second-team All-Big Ten selection.

His talent and potential weren’t fully displayed in FBS action, and he very well could be “outdrafted” in relation to his production. Don’t be surprised if a team takes a shot on him in Round 3, and Reed shouldn’t fall out of the fourth round.

Table: Jayden Reed stats (2018-22)

Year School Class G Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2018 Western Michigan Fr 12 56 797 14.2 8 1 -9 -9.0 0 2020 Michigan State rSo 7 33 407 12.3 3 6 17 2.8 0 *2021 Michigan State rJr 13 59 1,026 17.4 10 7 34 4.9 1 2022 Michigan State rSr 11 55 636 11.6 5 4 11 2.8 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Lines up all over the field and can be utilized in any number of offensive systems

Extremely dangerous after the catch — quite possibly his best trait thanks to agility and instant access to top speed

Tracks the ball well on deep throws

Displays a natural feel for exploiting zone coverage but also is unfazed by facing larger cornerbacks in press coverage

Three punt returns for TDs to his credit and has experience handling kickoffs

Highly competitive and should take well to NFL coaching — has major upside that may prove he is a better pro than collegian

Cons

Adequate hands in general but wasn’t at his best in traffic — in fairness, he faced a ton of contested catches

Saw his production markedly drop in 2022 thanks to injuries and offensive shortcomings

Will be 23 years old as a rookie

So-so athletic profile in relation to his size — quicker than fast and will require volume to excel over the long haul

Inconsistent route runner who can get sloppy at times

Fantasy football outlook

In many ways, Reed profiles as a poor man’s Golden Tate. The latter was more athletic overall, but their measurables and overall skill sets are cut from the same cloth. The versatility will endear Reed to any number of NFL teams, and his ability to create after the grab will make fantasy owners happy when he’s given an opportunity. Unless he winds up in a fortuitous situation via injury during the season, it’s improbable that will happen in Year 1.

In the best-case scenario, Reed is a point-per-reception WR2 in 2024 or ’25. A fairer vision has him in the conversation for fantasy depth with matchup utility. His dynasty value is depressed by entering his rookie season being as old as some third-year players.