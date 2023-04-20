2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

A Memphis native who stayed within the state to play his first two years of FBS ball with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to Oklahoma, running back Eric Gray didn’t enjoy a breakout campaign until his senior season. Saving his best for last, Gray rushed for 6.4 yards per tote on 213 attempts and managed to score at nearly a TD-per-game clip.

Height: 5-foot-9 1/2

Weight: 207 pounds

40 time: 4.62 seconds

He took advantage of the new transfer rules in 2021 and didn’t have to sit out a season. Gray started six of 13 games in 2021 before fully taking over as the lead back as a senior, earning himself All-Big 12 Conference honors.

Table: Eric Gray stats (2019-22)

Year School Class G Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2019 Tennessee Fr 13 101 539 5.3 4 13 115 8.8 1 2020 Tennessee So 9 157 772 4.9 4 30 254 8.5 2 *2021 Oklahoma Jr 13 78 412 5.3 2 23 229 10.0 2 *2022 Oklahoma Sr 12 213 1,366 6.4 11 33 229 6.9 0

*includes postseason/bowl games (stats from Sports Reference)

Pros

Quicker than fast and utilizes it to his advantage in short area — excellent burst and is unpredictable in the open field

Rhythmic runner who can lull defends with a convincing dead-leg cut

Angular rusher who fully understands how to use momentum against a would-be tackler

At his best in the open field making cutbacks by utilizing above-average vision, fluidity, and instincts — stacks multiple moves to create separation in tight quarters

Dangerous receiver out of the backfield and has advanced route-running skills to be a dual-threat weapon

Limited mileage on his tires

Efficient production as a senior

Functional blocking skills — being willing and unafraid is a good place to start for honing the details as a pro

Fits most zone- and power-blocking designs

Intriguing upside to step in as an early contributor

Cons

Lacks breakaway speed and will be tracked down from behind by linebackers and defensive backs

Inconsistent contact balance and body lean — sometimes it’s pro-grade, but not as frequently as you’d like to see

Won’t truck through too many defenders in the NFL

Turns 24 in November, making him old for a rookie — cuts both ways, since he has limited mileage and four years of experience, but the window of being in his physical prime is closing

Could stand to show more patience to let blocks set up — can lead to missing a lane or prematurely bouncing wide

Like most rookies, his technique in pass pro needs work

Fantasy football outlook

Before you get ready to send the hate mail, hear me out … I’m not saying Gray is the next Alvin Kamara, but there are some similarities in what both players offer. The rookie is closer to being a “poor man’s” Kamara than not in terms of hands, route skills, lateral agility, a lack of straight-line speed, and general versatility. That said, do not expect the same career trajectory for fantasy football purposes, but Gray has a chance to be a Week 1 contributor as the “1b” of a shared backfield if he improves as a blocker this summer.

Gray offers Round 3 viability in the coming draft but probably slides into the early stages of Day 3. Regardless of where he lands, Gray will be one to watch during training camp and preseason action. Given his advanced age by rookie standards, dynasty owners can view Gray as more of a short-term rental than other running back prospects this year.